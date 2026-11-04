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Peggy Flanagan projected to win Minnesota Senate race

World » Americas

Peggy Flanagan has been projected to defeat Michele Tafoya in the Minnesota Senate race, securing the seat for Democrats after incumbent Senator Tina Smith opted not to seek reelection, according to CBS News. This result ends a competitive cycle in which Republicans aimed to flip the seat, the last Republican elected to the U. S. Senate from Minnesota having won the position in 2002.

Flanagan, 47, is Minnesota's lieutenant governor and a former state representative. Her candidacy focused on progressive policy positions, including support for Medicare for All, after she won the Democratic primary by defeating a more moderate challenger. Tafoya, 61, a former sports broadcaster, campaigned on restoring governmental accountability in response to multimillion-dollar fraud cases within the state. She sought to link Flanagan to the Minnesota governor's handling of those issues during her campaign.

The election took place against a backdrop of significant political and social tensions. The Trump administration's immigration enforcement activities in Minnesota, including the fatal shootings of two American citizens by federal agents in Minneapolis in January, influenced the race dynamics. The state, which is investigating the incidents, noted in late October that the federal government ceased sharing evidence from the cases in July. Additionally, Republican candidates faced challenges from voter dissatisfaction related to the Iran conflict and President Trump's tariff policies, which contributed to higher costs of living, gas, and diesel in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

Despite Vice President Kamala Harris winning Minnesota by a four-point margin in 2024 and the initial map appearing favorable to the GOP, Democrats retained control of the chamber. CBS News projects that this victory closes one of the few opportunities for Republicans to gain seats in competitive states that President Trump won handily in the previous cycle.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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