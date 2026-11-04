Massive domestic funding infusion: Kyrgyzstan shifts the balance of regional energy security

Kyrgyzstan is currently expanding its energy generation capacity through a combination of decentralized small-scale hydroelectric plants and large-scale solar installations. According to Emilbek Orozbaev, Director of the State Institution "Green Energy Fund," approximately 50 small hydroelectric power plants (SHPPs) are under construction, with 30 of these units already commissioned and operational. Orozbaev noted that 90% of the investment for these hydroelectric projects has been provided by domestic investors.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under All rights reserved Hydroelectric power plant

Solar Capacity and Regional Deployment

Parallel to hydroelectric expansion, the state is integrating solar photovoltaic (PV) systems across several regions. The material deployment is categorized by the following milestones:

Kemin District (Chuy Region): A 100 MW solar power plant was commissioned in December of the previous year.

A 100 MW solar power plant was commissioned in December of the previous year. Kyzyl-Oruk (Issyk-Kul Region): The first phase of a solar plant constructed by the Vietnamese company "Rox" has been completed, providing a capacity of 175 MW. Construction of the second phase is ongoing.

The first phase of a solar plant constructed by the Vietnamese company "Rox" has been completed, providing a capacity of 175 MW. Construction of the second phase is ongoing. Toru-Aygyr (Issyk-Kul Region): The first phase of a 100 MW solar facility was commissioned to coincide with the 35th anniversary of the country's independence.

The first phase of a 100 MW solar facility was commissioned to coincide with the 35th anniversary of the country's independence. Naryn Region: A 20 MW solar plant is scheduled for commissioning by the end of the current year. Additionally, a larger facility with a total designed capacity of 250 MW is under construction in the village of Ortok (Kochkor district), with the first phase expected to be operational in May 2027.

Regulatory Framework and Land Tenure

To facilitate these developments, Kyrgyzstan has adjusted its legislative approach to energy tariffs and land use. The previously established tariff of 4.42 soms is now treated as a ceiling; investors are encouraged to propose lower rates. The allocation of land for these projects is determined by a competitive process where the plot is leased to the investor offering the lowest electricity production tariff.

Land tenure is strictly limited to lease agreements rather than sales. The terms of these leases are differentiated by technology: 15 years for small hydroelectric plants and up to 25 years for solar and wind installations. Revenue from these leases is directed to the republican budget.

Furthermore, a fiscal mechanism has been established to support local infrastructure: 1% of the profit generated from electricity production by commissioned energy objects is transferred to the respective local budget, regardless of the region.