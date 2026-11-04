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Brian Poindexter unseats Max Miller in Ohio 7th District race

World » Americas

In Ohio's 7th Congressional District, Democrat Brian Poindexter unseated incumbent Republican Representative Max Miller, according to CBS News projections. The race concluded with a change in party control for the northeastern Ohio seat, a shift driven in significant part by the political and legal turbulence surrounding Miller during the campaign cycle.

Miller's defeat followed a contentious summer in which he faced allegations of domestic abuse involving his ex-wife and young daughter. Despite pressure from within his own party to withdraw from the ballot to allow Republicans to nominate a replacement candidate before the filing deadline, Miller continued his campaign. He denied the allegations, which he described as part of a custody dispute rather than a criminal matter.

The political landscape for the district shifted sharply in response to these allegations. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report had rated the race as a solid Republican hold earlier in the year but reclassified it as a toss-up in August. This reevaluation occurred amid escalating criticism from Republican leaders, including Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno, Miller's former father-in-law, who publicly called for Miller to seek psychological help and cited "increasingly erratic and dangerous behavior."

Institutional mechanisms within Congress also engaged with the situation. In early August, the House Ethics Committee announced it was reviewing allegations of domestic abuse and illegal drug use against Miller. This review was initiated after Miller requested an investigation into himself to clear his name. The Committee operates under a 60-day blackout period before Election Day, meaning no findings have been released as of the election results.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, representing Louisiana, supported Miller's continued candidacy on the grounds that due process must be allowed to play out. However, Johnson did not actively campaign for Miller in the final weeks of the race. Instead, the Speaker focused his campaign efforts on neighboring districts, including appearing with Republican candidate Derek Merrin in the 9th Congressional District.

Financial data from the Federal Election Commission records indicates a significant disparity in campaign resources between the two candidates. Poindexter, a union ironworker and former Brook Park City Council member, raised $2.4 million in the third quarter. Miller, by contrast, raised $145,000 in the same period and supplemented his campaign with a $1 million personal loan.

The electoral campaign reflected the underlying institutional and social tensions. Poindexter's advertising strategy prominently featured the allegations against Miller, including audio clips of Senator Moreno's criticisms. In response, Miller launched advertisements in mid-October criticizing what he termed "relentless press" coverage of his family's situation. In these ads, Miller reiterated that he has equal custody of his daughter and denied the abuse claims, noting that while the divorce is finalized, a custody battle remains ongoing.

Miller maintained visibility through party events, attending President Trump's rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on October 12. While he did not speak at the event, the President acknowledged his presence. The election result marks a concrete instance where allegations of personal misconduct, combined with internal party pressure and financial constraints, contributed to the loss of an incumbent congressional seat.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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