UN FAO: New Zealand soil degradation impacts water quality and land stability despite nitrogen caps

New Zealand's productive soils are facing compounding physical stressors that are directly degrading water quality and land stability, according to a new assessment by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization. The report identifies erosion, nutrient saturation, and soil compaction as critical threats, noting that current regulatory frameworks have not yet fully mitigated these physical degradations. A key finding is that despite a national cap on synthetic nitrogen fertilizer, many New Zealand rivers continue to exhibit excess nitrogen and phosphorus concentrations, indicating persistent environmental harm.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Эльвира Махмутова Earth, soil, ground

The degradation is driven by decades of land clearance, agricultural intensification, and historical fertilizer application. The FAO report highlights that legacy effects from high fertilizer inputs since the early 21st century are still affecting water quality. In 2020, New Zealand was classified as a "very high" user of pesticides, averaging 8.8 kilograms per hectare. While most soil nitrogen levels remained within normal limits, phosphorus levels were relatively high on farmland, contributing to excessive nutrient loads in waterways.

Soil scientist Dr Fiona Curran-Cournane, a contributor to the report and principal science advisor for the Ministry for Cities, Environment, Regions and Transport, confirmed that long-term soil quality testing reveals persistent issues. She identified three primary indicators of soil stress: compaction, elevated phosphorus, and loss of soil carbon. On dairy farms, compaction is particularly severe, often resulting from heavy machinery or livestock trampling in wet conditions. This physical damage to soil structure reduces the soil's ability to absorb nutrients and water, increasing the risk of surface runoff and leaching into groundwater and rivers.

Erosion remains a dominant physical threat. The report estimates that 182 million tonnes of New Zealand soil are lost to waterways annually. Climate change is expected to exacerbate this, with hillslope mass movements such as landslides and earthflows increasing in soft rock hill country by the mid-21st century. More extreme and frequent storms are projected to drive regional increases in coastal sediment loads ranging from 1 to 233 percent. The 2023 Cyclone Gabrielle illustrated this vulnerability, causing an estimated 300 million tonnes of landslides and $1.5 billion in damages, which subsequently prompted amendments to national environmental standards for plantation forestry. However, the report cautions that current freshwater management policies regarding sediment loads may be inadequate for future climate impacts.

A significant regulatory gap persists: while government and industry guidelines promote sustainable soil management, New Zealand currently lacks legislation or policy that directly addresses soil health. Freshwater management policy provides some guidance on practices that affect soil compaction, such as pugging in wet conditions, but a comprehensive statutory framework for soil integrity is absent. This regulatory gap contrasts with the physical reality that 80 percent of soil tests on monitored sites nationwide between 2014 and 2018 failed at least one soil-quality indicator, including pH, carbon, or nitrogen targets.

Soil carbon loss is identified as a critical challenge. Research indicates that soil carbon is below target ranges in just over a quarter of cropping sites. Furthermore, nutrient mismanagement is widespread, with half of the dairy, cropping, and horticulture sites tested showing nutrient levels exceeding plant needs. Compaction was observed in nearly half of the sites, with 65 percent of assessed dairy farms showing signs of dense, compacted soil. These physical conditions prevent plants from efficiently absorbing nutrients, leading to environmental losses. Dr Curran-Cournane emphasized the need for greater on-ground extension work to translate scientific knowledge into improved soil outcomes, noting that the current gap between scientific understanding and farm-level practice remains a barrier to addressing these interconnected physical and environmental stresses.