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Kyrgyzstan bans property sales before completion of building foundations

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Construction, Architecture, and Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan has introduced new regulations prohibiting developers from selling properties or soliciting investments before the completion of a project's "zero cycle." The order, signed by Minister Nurdan Oruntaev, targets the early stages of real estate development to mitigate financial risks for buyers.

Construction
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Construction

Under the new mandate, the "zero cycle" is defined as the stage of construction that includes the installation of the foundation and the full completion of all underground structural work. Until this physical milestone is achieved, developers are strictly forbidden from:

  • Selling residential or non-residential premises within buildings under construction;
  • Entering into shared-participation agreements, preliminary contracts, or any other civil law transactions designed to attract funds from individuals or legal entities for construction;
  • Placing advertisements for construction projects.

The measure is designed to protect the capital and legal rights of homebuyers by ensuring that funds are not invested into projects that have not yet reached a tangible stage of physical development.

To enforce these rules, the Department of State Architectural and Construction Control has been tasked with identifying violations, including the illegal placement of advertisements and the unauthorized collection of funds. The agency will take enforcement actions within its existing legal powers upon discovering non-compliance.

The Ministry stated that it has already begun an outreach campaign, briefing the heads of construction companies on the new requirements and the potential liabilities for failing to adhere to the order.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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