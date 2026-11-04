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Donald Trump congratulates Democrats on midterm election victories in CBS News interview

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President Donald Trump offered congratulations to Democrats following their midterm election victories during a telephone interview with CBS News. The president stated his intention to collaborate with the opposing party, asserting,

Donald Trump
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Donald Trump

"My message is, congratulations to the Democrats, and I look forward to working with you for the good of our country.”

Trump cited the executive branch's constitutional authority as a central factor in future legislative interactions, noting, "I have total veto power and I'm sure we'll be able to work things out.” He further explained the mechanism of this leverage by stating, "Otherwise I'd just veto everything and they're not gonna want that,” suggesting that the threat of a full veto is a key driver for continued cooperation.

Attribution of Election Outcomes

The president attributed Republican losses primarily to his absence from the ballot. He argued that his personal candidacy would have altered voter turnout and results, saying, "I feel that I wasn't on the ballot, and there was nothing that could be done about that… If I was, we would have won.”

Trump also pointed to internal party dynamics, claiming that some Republican candidates lacked support from the party base.

"In some cases they didn't like the candidates, and in some cases those candidates were not my friend and the base knows that better than anybody,” he said, adding that this lack of support led voters to "stay back.”

Statement on International Conflict

During the same call, the president addressed the ongoing conflict with Iran, asserting unilateral control over the timeline for its conclusion. He stated, "It'll end when I say it ends,” emphasizing the executive's role in determining the duration of the military engagement.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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