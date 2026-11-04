Brazil COP30 Presidency presents global roadmaps for energy transition and forest conservation

The Brazilian presidency of COP30 unveiled two international "Roadmaps” designed to accelerate the phase-out of fossil fuels and halt forest degradation by 2030. The documents aim to translate declarative global commitments into concrete investments and national policies, focusing on the two primary drivers of climate change: energy, which accounts for 75% of emissions, and forest loss, responsible for 11%.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sacavem1, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ The village of Alter do Shan is located in the west of the state of Pará in Brazil

Experts at The Nature Conservancy (TNC) Brasil highlighted a significant gap between the structure of these documents and their practical impact. Karen Oliveira, Director of Public Policy, noted that the "Roadmaps” are voluntary in nature. They lack binding directives, specific national targets, clear allocation of responsibilities, and crucially, accountability mechanisms. Consequently, at this stage, the documents function more as a navigational guide than a binding plan.

Regarding the energy transition, the proposed mechanism relies on synchronizing supply and demand to avoid price volatility and inefficient investment. The central tool is the "Transition Readiness Index,” which assesses each country's potential across three parameters: energy demand, supply, and overall economic condition. However, from a real-sector perspective, the index alone does not alter the situation; its effect will only materialize when the international call translates into changes in investment decisions within the real economy.

The strategy for the forest sector has been broadened to address not only "avoiding deforestation” but also degradation, where forests remain standing but lose their carbon storage capacity due to droughts and fires. This process is divided into five directions, ranging from conservation and sustainable management to the development of the bioeconomy and forest restoration.

Here, the primary financial gap is evident. To achieve the stated goals, annual financing must increase from $84.5 billion (the 2023 figure) to over $300 billion by 2030. The challenge lies not only in finding new financial instruments but also in the mechanism for distributing funds: money must reach the specific territories and communities directly involved in forest conservation.

For Brazil, this architecture creates an opportunity to synchronize economic growth with a low-carbon strategy. Nevertheless, the transition from "promising schemes” to measurable results in production and infrastructure remains the main challenge for the coming years.