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Indian judiciary examines reproductive autonomy under Article 21 for election eligibility

World

The Supreme Court of India has questioned the continued validity of laws that disqualify individuals from contesting elections if they have more than two children, suggesting that such measures are no longer relevant in the current demographic landscape. The court noted that these provisions create an unjust conflict between a citizen's reproductive choices and their right to participate in the democratic process.

The matter came before the apex court through a plea filed by Mangala Bhimrao Ingle, a former sarpanch of the Kakoda gram panchayat in Maharashtra. Ms. Ingle had been disqualified from her post under Section 14(1)(j-1) of the Maharashtra Village Panchayats Act, 1959, which prohibits persons with more than two children from serving as panchayat members or sarpanchs. Her disqualification had been upheld by the additional collector at Buldhana, the additional commissioner of the Amravati division, and subsequently by the Bombay High Court in 2025, based on birth certificate evidence.

In its latest observation, the Supreme Court highlighted a significant shift in India's population dynamics. The bench pointed out that the fear of overpopulation-the primary justification for such restrictive laws-has diminished over the last few decades. Specifically, the court noted that India's total fertility rate has dropped from 3 to 1.9 since 2003, the year the Supreme Court upheld similar laws in the case of Javed v State of Haryana.

The court expressed concern that such laws impinge upon reproductive autonomy guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. By disqualifying a specific class of citizens from political representation on the basis of family size, the court argued that the law lacks a rational connection to an individual's capacity to hold public office.

While staying the proceedings against Ms. Ingle, the Supreme Court has referred the issue to a larger bench to determine whether the two-child disqualification provision remains constitutionally valid. The court is also examining whether similar restrictive provisions are currently in effect in other Indian states, seeking to understand the broader impact of these policies on local governance and civic rights.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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