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Kyrgyzstan to receive $35 million for energy transition based on emission cuts

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan has initiated the iFIRST project, an initiative designed to facilitate the transition to sustainable energy and implement measures to mitigate climate change. The launch was marked by a seminar in Bishkek, attended by Asel Raimkulova, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision, and Kursantbek Omurbekov, First Deputy Minister of Energy, alongside representatives from the World Bank.

Cholpon‑Ata, Kyrgyzstan
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Cholpon‑Ata, Kyrgyzstan

The project, titled "Innovative Financing for the Transition to Sustainable Energy," is supported by the World Bank and the Carbon Assets Transformation Fund. The total approved funding for the initiative is $35 million, spanning a period of six years.

A critical feature of the iFIRST financial structure is its performance-based mechanism: funds will be disbursed only upon the achievement and verification of specific targets for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. This ensures that the capital is linked directly to documented environmental outcomes.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision, the program is designed to reduce carbon emissions and foster the development of clean technologies within the energy sector. The initiative aims to support Kyrgyzstan in meeting its international climate obligations and improving the rational use of natural resources.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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