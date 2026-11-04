Finance sector peaks proved bitter: Why older professionals in Kazakhstan are facing a new reality

In April 2026, the average hourly wage for men in Kazakhstan stood at 2,859 tenge, while women earned 2,180 tenge per hour. This 679 tenge disparity represents a 23.7% gap, according to data from the Bureau of National Statistics (BNS) released on November 3.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The worker’s salary

Translated into a standard 22-day work month (176 hours), the income gap amounts to approximately 120,000 tenge. For context, this figure is equivalent to half the average monthly salary of a nurse, which the BNS reports at 265,000 tenge.

Age-Related Dynamics

The pay gap is smallest at the start of a career. Among workers aged 16 to 24, men earned 1,902 tenge per hour compared to 1,594 tenge for women, a 16% difference. However, as employees age, the growth rate of women's income slows relative to men's.

For those aged 25 to 34, the gap widens to 23%.

In the 35-to-44 age group, the difference reaches 28%. Male hourly wages peak at 3,228 tenge. During this period, men added 775 tenge to their rate, whereas women added only 264 tenge.

Between ages 45 and 54, the gap stabilizes at 27%. The disparity begins to narrow only at retirement age: for workers aged 55 to 64, it drops to 17.5%, and for those over 65, it falls to less than 5%. Statistics indicate this reduction is driven by a decline in men's earnings after age 45, rather than an increase in women's pay.

Industry and Professional Disparities

The largest wage gaps were recorded in high-earning sectors. In finance and insurance, men's hourly wage was 6,800 tenge, compared to 5,145 tenge for women. The highest peak across all industries was observed among male financiers aged 45 to 54, who earned 9,320 tenge per hour; women in the same age group and sector earned 7,445 tenge.

In the hotel and restaurant industry, the gap widens with age. While women earned slightly more than men under the age of 35, their income was 47% lower than men's by ages 45 to 54.

The smallest disparities were found in sectors with fixed tariff grids or generally lower pay levels:

Agriculture showed a gap of less than 1%.

In education, women earned slightly more than men, although the hourly rate of 1,875 tenge was among the lowest.

Wage gaps also correlate with qualification levels. Among executives and civil servants, the difference was 25% (4,973 tenge for men versus 3,751 tenge for women per hour). Among specialized professionals, the gap was 27%, while for unskilled workers, it was 15%.

Income by Specific Roles

At the management level, monthly income differences appear as follows:

Organization heads: Men averaged 1.21 million tenge, while women averaged 975,000 tenge (a 19% difference).

Heads of specialized units: Men earned 806,000 tenge compared to 582,000 tenge for women (a 28% difference).

Occupational safety engineers: Men earned 686,000 tenge versus 507,000 tenge for women (a 26% difference).

An exception was found in legal roles, where women earned on average 17% more than their male counterparts.