Singapore hikes haze fines to $20m for preventing pollution

The Singapore government has introduced a Bill to amend the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act (THPA), proposing a significant expansion of investigative powers and a tenfold increase in financial penalties for companies linked to regional forest fires. The legislation, tabled under a certificate of urgency signed by the President, seeks to shift the legal threshold from reacting to unhealthy air quality to preventing potential pollution.

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Expanded Investigative and Enforcement Powers

Under the proposed amendments, the Director-General of Environmental Protection will be granted the authority to require firms suspected of links to haze pollution to appoint private-sector assessors. Failure to comply with this directive may result in fines of up to $20 million upon conviction.

The Bill addresses procedural obstacles regarding overseas entities by allowing the service of legal documents via electronic means, such as email, or through publication on the National Environment Agency (NEA) website and in the media. Additionally, the Deputy-General of Environmental Protection and authorized officers will be empowered to arrest individuals within Singapore to secure cooperation. The amendments also allow court hearings to proceed in Singapore even if the accused parties are located outside the country.

Revised Statutory Defenses and Liability

The proposed law tightens the criteria for corporate defenses. Currently, firms can avoid liability if fires were caused by natural disasters, acts of war, or individuals acting without the firm's knowledge, provided the firm took reasonable preventative steps. The new Bill mandates a stricter burden of proof: companies must demonstrate both that the fire was caused by a third party acting without their knowledge and that they implemented reasonable measures to prevent and combat the fire.

Financial Penalties and Economic Sanctions

The Bill proposes increasing the daily fine for causing or contributing to haze from $100,000 to $1 million, with the total cap rising from $2 million to $20 million. Furthermore, the courts will be authorized to impose additional penalties based on the profit gained or loss avoided by the offending entity.

The Minister for Sustainability and the Environment will be granted the power to "designate" entities based on convictions, suspected offenses, non-compliance with notices, or adverse assessment reports. Once designated, the government can issue orders restricting business dealings with these entities, including the prohibition of financial services. These financial restrictions will be overseen by the Minister-in-charge of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The sanctions extend to the supply chain. Entities-such as retailers-maintaining business arrangements with designated firms can be put on notice. Violating these restrictions may result in a fine of up to $1 million per infraction, with additional daily fines of $100,000 for continued non-compliance.

Shift to Preventive Jurisdiction

A fundamental change in the Act's scope is the introduction of "risk of haze." This allows authorities to take action against entities causing overseas fires that potentially result in haze for Singapore, removing the current requirement that the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) must remain in the unhealthy range for 24 hours before the Act can be triggered.