PAGASA warns Camarines and Catanduanes of flash floods from easterlies

Warm and humid conditions are expected to dominate most parts of the Philippines this week, driven by the prevailing easterlies, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vyacheslav Argenberg, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Sabang Beach, Palawan, Philippines

On Wednesday, the weather bureau reported that these easterlies will also generate scattered rain showers and thunderstorms across Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes. PAGASA warned that moderate to heavy rainfall in these areas could trigger flash floods or landslides.

Elsewhere, isolated light rains are forecast for the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley, attributed to the influence of the northeast monsoon. The rest of the country is expected to experience isolated rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the easterlies and localized convection.

Temperature and Storm Update

Temperatures are projected to reach 34 degrees Celsius in Zamboanga and 33 degrees Celsius in Davao. In Metro Manila, Legazpi, Tuguegarao, Puerto Princesa, the Kalayaan Islands, Iloilo, Cebu, Tacloban, and Cagayan de Oro, forecasts indicate maximum temperatures of up to 32 degrees Celsius.

Regarding tropical activity, PAGASA weather specialist Chenel Dominguez stated that Severe Tropical Storm In-Fa is unlikely to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility and is currently not affecting any part of the country.