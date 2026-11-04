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Cebu City clears 23 structures in Sitio Bato to restore river flow

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

Twenty-three structures in Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita, are undergoing voluntary clearing under Cebu City's three-meter easement recovery program. As part of the initiative, each affected household will receive P20,000 in financial assistance pursuant to an executive order signed by Mayor Nestor Archival.

The houses
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by MrDoctorWho, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
The houses

The primary objective of the removal is to restore the flow of water into the city's river system. According to Archival, the structures were built within the mandated easement, which obstructed the waterway and caused water to accumulate in the drainage network. The clearing is designed to allow hydraulic equipment to enter the site and undertake necessary drainage works.

As of Wednesday, November 4, 2026, approximately 15 percent to 20 percent of the identified houses had been dismantled. City officials aim to complete the clearing process within the day or the following day. Once the entrance is cleared, the hydraulic equipment already positioned in the area can begin operations. The city targets the completion of these interventions within the week.

Engagement with Commercial Establishments

The recovery program extends beyond residential units to major commercial establishments along the waterways whose structures have encroached on the river. While Archival acknowledged that some business owners may resist immediate demolition, the city is exploring compromise solutions. These measures aim to allow establishments to contribute to flood mitigation without the immediate removal of their existing infrastructure.

The mayor emphasized the urgency of executing these works before the rainy season intensifies, noting that delayed interventions would make operations significantly more difficult.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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