Philippines Tourism Undersecretary seeks parity in fares and safety protocols

Baguio City — The Department of Tourism (DOT) has moved to formalize coordination mechanisms with key government agencies to address security and transportation issues that undermine the visitor experience in the Philippines.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Андрей Бобровский, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Palawan, Philippines

DOT Undersecretary Rodolfo Azurin Jr. outlined the department's strategy during a media interview at the opening of the Second North Luzon Alternative Health and Wellness Bazaar here on Tuesday. Azurin stated that his primary objective is to bridge operational gaps between the DOT and entities such as the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and local government units (LGUs).

"That is my role in the department, to bridge the gap with the DOTr, DILG, DPWH and the LGUs so that we can ease and make safe the travels of visitors in the different destinations,” Azurin said.

The push for inter-agency cooperation comes as the DOT addresses specific grievances regarding the fairness of service pricing. Azurin highlighted the reported practice of charging tourists higher transportation fares than local residents as a priority concern.

"Napakahalaga na tinitingnan din natin ang mahal na pamasahe na minsan sinisingil sa turista. Dapat sana, kung ano ang pamasahe ng turista, ganoon din sa ordinaryong mamamayan,” Azurin said, adding in English that fares charged to visitors should be identical to those paid by locals.

He cautioned that discriminatory pricing and safety concerns could deter repeat visits, leading tourists to choose other regional destinations instead. To counter this, Azurin emphasized that the DOT's mandate to promote destinations requires active support from other agencies, particularly on matters outside the tourism portfolio.

During his stay in the Cordillera region, Azurin met with the Police Regional Office-Cordillera, accompanied by DOT-Cordillera Director Jovita Ganongan. Leveraging his background as the former chief of the Philippine National Police from 2022 to 2023, Azurin noted that he consistently engages with local security forces when visiting various destinations to discuss tourism-related security matters.

"They will visit and return, and that is what is good when we maintain peace and order in our communities. That is why we need to work with law enforcement,” he said, linking public order directly to economic growth, employment, and livelihood opportunities in local communities.

Focus on Wellness Tourism

Beyond safety and infrastructure, the DOT is also promoting the health and wellness sector as a key component of the tourism industry. Azurin stressed the importance of wellness for both tourists and industry workers, noting that the Cordillera region offers specific opportunities in this niche.

"We work so hard every day and we work for other people, but we also need to look into our own wellness so that when we retire, we will enjoy our retirement,” he said.

He cited activities such as forest bathing and visits to relaxation-focused destinations as examples of the wellness tourism potential available in the region. (Liza Agoot/PNA)