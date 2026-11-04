Singapore raises transboundary haze fine cap to S$20 million

Singapore's parliament has moved to substantially strengthen legal measures against transboundary haze pollution by proposing to increase the maximum fine for entities convicted of causing such pollution from S$2 million to S$20 million. The Transboundary Haze Pollution (Amendment) Bill was introduced and passed a second reading on November 4, 2026, under a Certificate of Urgency signed by the President, a procedural mechanism that allows a bill to be debated and passed in a single sitting. This follows Singapore's most severe haze episode in over a decade, which persisted from September 4 to October 25, 2026, with air quality reaching the 'unhealthy' range on 33 days and the 'very unhealthy' range on five days.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A cityscape shrouded in smog

Legislative Changes and Enforcement Powers

The amendments propose modifications to the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act (THPA), enacted in 2014. Under the current Section 5 of the Act, an entity convicted of causing or contributing to haze pollution faces a fine of up to S$100,000 per day, capped at S$2 million. The proposed amendments raise the daily fine to S$1 million, with an overall cap of S$20 million. Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu stated that the original penalties were calibrated for domestic pollution offences, but the impact of transboundary haze necessitates stronger deterrents. She added that the new fines were determined with reference to existing legislation and the financial scale of the companies involved.

Bill provisions also allow courts to assess the profit gained or loss avoided by an entity through the offence and impose that amount as an additional penalty. Furthermore, a civil penalty route is being introduced, permitting the National Environment Agency (NEA) to initiate civil action with the consent of the public prosecutor, carrying a maximum penalty of S$10 million. To prevent double jeopardy, the bill stipulates that an entity cannot be subject to both civil and criminal penalties for the same case.

New enforcement tools include the ability for the director-general of environmental protection to require entities with suspected links to haze to appoint private sector assessors. These assessors, selected and directed by the director-general, must be engaged at the entity's expense. Their reports will be submitted to the NEA to help establish facts regarding the entity's involvement. Ms Fu clarified that a direction to appoint an assessor does not imply a suspicion of an offence but is intended to clarify relevant facts, noting that liability determinations remain with the courts.

Designation and Commercial Restrictions

A significant addition to the bill is the power to designate entities or individuals linked to offences under the THPA. This designation can be applied to those who have committed or are suspected of committing offences, failed to comply with notices, or received adverse assessment reports. Notably, a criminal conviction is not required for designation. Once designated, the minister for sustainability and the environment can impose orders restricting business dealings with the entity. This may include prohibitions on buying, selling, or providing loans or other financial support.

Where restrictions involve services provided by financial institutions, the minister-in-charge of the Monetary Authority of Singapore will determine and administer these orders. Ms Fu explained that this measure aims to impose economic consequences on those responsible for irresponsible burning or linked to it, while preventing others from engaging with designated entities through complex corporate structures. However, she acknowledged that designation alone may be insufficient if the government cannot identify every entity in a supply chain. Consequently, the amendments also allow authorities to issue notices to larger corporate entities in the forestry and agricultural sectors, requiring them to ensure their business arrangements do not involve parties that cause or contribute to fires posing a haze risk.

Failure to comply with designation restrictions or these supply chain notices can result in a maximum fine of S$1 million for each breach, plus up to S$100,000 for each day the breach continues. The NEA will also have the power to publish lists of entities that have not complied with notices or directions. In the recent haze episode, the NEA had already issued Preventive Measure Notices under Section 9 of the THPA to 10 Indonesian companies and Section 10 notices to 10 Singapore-registered companies, the latter being the first time such notices were issued under the Act. Some of these companies reported submitting initial information in response to the notices.