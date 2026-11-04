China and Vietnam supply 2.4 million smartphones to Kazakhstan amid changing trade volumes

Kazakhstan's smartphone imports contracted by 4.5% over the first eight months of 2026, resulting in a total volume of 2.4 million devices valued at $799 million, according to data cited by LS. This slight decline masks significant structural shifts in sourcing channels, as the country continues to rely heavily on Asian manufacturing hubs while seeing erratic fluctuations in trade with other regions.

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China and Vietnam remain the dominant suppliers, though their trends diverge. Imports from China fell by 9.6% to 1.3 million units, whereas shipments from Vietnam rose by 3.7% to 1.1 million units. The most dramatic changes occurred in smaller trading partners, where specific supply routes appear to have either collapsed or surged. Imports from India dropped by a factor of 2.3 to 30,500 units, while purchases from South Korea plummeted 3.4-fold to just 306 units and those from Singapore fell 14-fold to 50 units. Conversely, sourcing from the United States expanded by 38.3 times to 20,100 units. The country also maintained procurement streams from Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and Croatia.

On the export side, Kazakhstan shipped 598,700 smartphones abroad between January and August, generating $194.2 million in revenue. This figure represents a 9.5% decrease compared to the same period in 2025. The market landscape for these exports is concentrated in Central Asia, with Turkmenistan emerging as the largest buyer. Deliveries to Turkmenistan increased by 19% to 333,300 units, while sales to Tajikistan fell by 22% to 103,500 units and exports to Mongolia dropped by 18.6% to 80,300 units. Additional volumes were directed toward Russia, the UAE, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan, with smaller batches sent to Georgia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Germany.