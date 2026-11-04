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Philippine police dismantle international parcel scam network operating out of Pasay City

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Authorities in Pasay City have arrested a Chinese national and two Malaysians accused of running an international scam hub that targeted victims primarily in Vietnam and Indonesia. The bust, conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) of the National Capital Region, resulted in the rescue of more than 150 foreign nationals who were allegedly held within the facility.

Fraudulent activities
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Fraudulent activities

The operation was initiated after three Indonesian nationals managed to escape from the premises and sought police assistance. According to CIDG-NCR Director Colonel John Guiagui, the raid was also supported by intelligence shared by law enforcement counterparts in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

The investigation revealed that the group operated a sophisticated four-stage parcel scam designed to exploit fear of legal repercussions. The scheme typically began with scammers contacting victims under false pretenses as courier company employees, informing them that a parcel was scheduled for delivery.

In the second stage, a different caller would pose as a police officer, claiming that the package contained illegal drugs or contraband. These individuals would threaten the victims with an investigation that could lead to the freezing or confiscation of their assets. Subsequently, another caller, also pretending to be a law enforcement officer, would offer to assist in preventing these consequences. Victims were then convinced to transfer their funds to designated bank accounts to secure their assets.

To enhance the credibility of these threats, the facility contained props such as police uniforms, caps, and patches. Rooms were also staged to resemble police headquarters, allegedly used to make the interactions appear legitimate to victims on video calls or in staged scenarios.

Colonel Guiagui described the modus operandi, noting that no parcel was actually delivered. Instead, the callers would claim the package was intercepted and contained illicit materials. "They would say, "The parcel that was supposed to be delivered to you… we intercepted it and found drugs inside. You are now part of the investigation. All your properties and money could be confiscated, frozen or forfeited in favor of the government,'” Guiagui explained, translating the Tagalog narration of the scheme.

The scammers would often request to see the victims' bank statements to gauge their financial capacity. Once they determined how much could be extracted, they would provide an account number, urging the victims to deposit the money to prevent government agencies from seizing their funds. "Once you deposit it, that's it. Thank you, and your money is gone,” Guiagui added.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla and Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. oversaw the operation. Authorities stated they are continuing to coordinate with counterparts in Indonesia and Vietnam to identify and hold all individuals involved in the illegal operation accountable.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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