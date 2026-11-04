Proposed policy change aims to reduce wait times for activating incapacity mandates in Quebec

Quebec's professional bar for notaries, the Chambre des notaires du Québec, has formally proposed eliminating the mandatory court approval stage for most protection mandates, a procedural change that would allow the notarial record to serve as the final authorization document. Currently, when a person is deemed incapable of managing their own affairs, often due to Alzheimer's disease or dementia, families must navigate a multi-step process that culminates in a hearing before the Superior Court of Quebec. The Chamber argues this final judicial step is redundant and delays critical care decisions, proposing that the notary's procès-verbal (official record), issued after mandatory medical and psychosocial evaluations, be sufficient to activate the mandate.

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The Practical Impact of Judicial Delays

The central issue driving this proposal is the duration of the wait. According to Bruno Larivière, president of the Chambre des notaires, families can wait up to six months for the Superior Court to homologate the mandate, with some cases extending to a year and a half for the entire process. During this period of legal limbo, families are often unable to access the incapacitated person's bank accounts, sell necessary assets like a car or house to fund care, or make urgent medical decisions. Larivière describes this waiting period as a source of significant anxiety and financial burden, noting that relatives frequently have to front personal funds to ensure the person's care while waiting for the legal authorization.

The Chamber's case for reform rests on the statistical outcome of these court cases. The notarial order asserts that in 99.25% of files, the Superior Court reaches the same conclusion as the notary who drafted the mandate. The implication is that the vast majority of judicial reviews confirm what the notarial process has already verified, making the mandatory court appearance a procedural bottleneck rather than a substantive safeguard for most families.

Proposed Mechanism and Remaining Safeguards

The proposed change is not a blanket removal of protections but a restructuring of where the final authority lies in non-litigious cases. Under the Chamber's model, the requirement to pass before the Superior Court would be removed for standard cases. However, the mandatory evaluations by a physician and a social worker would remain. These professionals must still assess the incapacity of the individual and the suitability of the proposed mandate holder before a notary can issue the final record. This ensures that the clinical and psychosocial verification steps, which are the core of the protective framework, are retained.

Larivière emphasized that the goal is not to eliminate safeguards but to streamline the administrative path. Disputed cases, particularly those involving family conflicts or challenges to the validity of the mandate, would continue to be handled on a case-by-case basis by the courts. This maintains a judicial avenue for those who contest the process, ensuring that the removal of the automatic court step does not preclude legal recourse in complex situations.

Institutional Context and Current Authority

Currently, the authority to homologate a protection mandate rests with the Superior Court of Quebec, a provincial tribunal. The Curateur public (Public Guardian), the provincial body responsible for oversight in such matters, maintains that court procedures are essential to verify the validity of the mandate and the capacity of the designated representative. The Chamber's proposal effectively seeks to shift this final authorization power from the judiciary to the notarial profession for the majority of non-contentious files.

The proposal is currently at the advocacy stage. The Chambre des notaires has not yet secured legislative change but is seeking to influence the Ministry of Justice. Larivière stated that the Chamber hopes to meet with Justice Minister Marie-Claude Sarrazin to present these arguments. Until such a legislative or regulatory change is enacted, the current legal requirement for Superior Court approval remains in force, and families continue to face the associated delays.