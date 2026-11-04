Criminal groups seized control of basic supplies in Banabuiu: residents struggle for water access

Police are guarding water distribution points in Banabuiu, a city in the state of Ceará, Brazil, as residents queue for hours on Praça da Matriz to access drinking water. Private delivery services have ceased operations following pressure from organized crime.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Wilfredor, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Brazil

The disruption follows demands from members of the Comando Vermelho (CV) gang. Starting October 19, the group began imposing a system of payments on vendors: a 200-real fee to open a point of sale, a weekly 750-real fee for the right to sell water, and an additional 1.50 reals per bottle sold.

To address the shortage, the municipality and the company Cagece established a central distribution point. The system has functioned irregularly; residents must travel to the center rather than receiving home deliveries. On one occasion, distribution began at 11:00 instead of the scheduled 07:00.

Individuals are currently limited to two 20-liter bottles, priced at 6 reals each. Residents have been transporting these loads manually or by motorcycle.

The Ceará Public Security Secretariat reported the arrest of three gang members involved in the extortion on October 22. Despite these arrests, private delivery services have not resumed, and residents remain dependent on the municipal distribution system.

The situation reflects a shift in the operations of Comando Vermelho, a group with an estimated 30,000 members. The organization is moving toward the control of basic social services in addition to narcotics trafficking.

At the federal level, the Senate passed a constitutional amendment (PEC 18/2025) aimed at combating gangs through stricter prison regimes, asset forfeiture, and the legalization of municipal police. These legislative changes have not yet altered the operational reality in Banabuiu, where water access continues to be managed under police supervision.