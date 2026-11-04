Peru implements emergency medical modules in Tumbes and Piura to manage patient overflow

Peru has deployed a network of mobile medical units in the northern departments of Tumbes and Piura to address a surge in dengue fever cases triggered by heavy rains associated with the El Niño weather phenomenon. These temporary modules provide a total of 200 bed spaces, serving as a support system for regular hospitals that have become overwhelmed by the influx of patients.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Peru

Luis Diez, head of the Ministry of Health, announced the measures in an interview with RPP TV. The initiative aims to create a reserve capacity that allows primary care to be handled in the new modules, freeing up staff at main hospitals to focus on scheduled surgeries and ongoing complex treatments.

In Tumbes, the first phase of the facility has opened with 80 beds, with plans to expand capacity to 120. The complex in Piura is equipped with 120 beds and an additional 50 chairs dedicated to intravenous rehydration, a critical intervention for combating the dehydration associated with severe dengue cases.

National statistics confirm that 84,000 cases of dengue have been recorded, with 78,000 patients having completed their treatment. Vaccination coverage among the population has increased from 5% to 28%. Currently, 450,000 vaccine doses are available in medical centers.

Authorities are anticipating the delivery of an additional 1.1 million doses in December and January under a contract with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). Priority for vaccination is given to adolescents aged 10 to 20, a group considered particularly vulnerable to complications due to conditions that favor mosquito breeding during the rainy season. The program also includes the addition of 300 municipalities to strengthen preventive efforts in vulnerable areas, including Lima and other regions.