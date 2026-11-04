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Singapore to deploy 660 new electric buses with improved cabin accessibility by 2026

World

Singapore will introduce 660 electric buses by the end of 2026, featuring specific interior engineering changes to eliminate passenger movement bottlenecks. The primary modification is a step-free main aisle, removing the physical barriers that previously hindered elderly passengers from accessing the rear of the cabin.

A modern city bus
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
A modern city bus

The technical specifications for the new fleet, supplied by BYD, CRRC, Yutong, and Zhongtong Bus, strictly limit step heights to 23 cm for raised platforms and 30 cm over wheel arches. This is a reduction from the 33 cm steps found in the existing fleet, which will undergo upgrades starting in October 2025 for approximately 420 vehicles.

The acquisition consists of 360 single-deck buses with up to 32 fixed seats and 300 double-deck buses featuring three doors and a capacity of 67 passengers. Both configurations include foldable seats in designated wheelchair areas, optimizing standing room and overall route throughput.

Operational safety is integrated through light-zoned staircases in double-deck models-using red and green signals to indicate whether the vehicle is in motion-alongside collision warnings and 360-degree cameras to eliminate blind spots.

Battery capacity has been increased to extend operational range: single-deck models now reach 310 km (up from 280 km), and double-deck models reach 240 km (up from 215 km). These figures directly reduce the frequency of charging intervals and allow for longer continuous route assignments. While full-color rear displays are installed, dynamic information functions will not be activated until 2027; currently, they only show route numbers and destinations.

The deployment of these 660 units serves as a step toward Singapore's target of having 50% of its public bus fleet electric by 2030. As of late 2025, the national fleet totaled 6,067 buses. These new LTA ergonomic and safety parameters now establish the baseline requirements for all subsequent vehicle procurement.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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