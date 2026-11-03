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Brazil National Treasury projects public debt to reach 83.7% of GDP by 2026

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Brazil's National Treasury warns that the country's public debt could reach 83.7% of GDP by the end of 2026, a 5.1 percentage point increase from the projected level for the end of 2025. This trajectory is driven not by new spending announcements, but by the structural sensitivity of Brazil's revenue base to external economic shocks. In its eighth fiscal risk report, the Treasury details how minor fluctuations in inflation, currency, and growth directly erode the budget's stability, creating a rigid link between macroeconomic volatility and the state's ability to service debt.

Brazil
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Brazil

The core bottleneck lies in revenue elasticity. The Treasury data shows that 94.6% of the Union's primary revenue depends on external factors. Specifically, each 1% increase in real GDP growth adds 16.6 billion reais to the budget, while a 1% shift in inflation impacts revenue by 15 billion reais, and exchange rate fluctuations affect it by 2.5 billion reais. This high sensitivity means that even small macroeconomic deviations create significant fiscal gaps. For example, a mere 0.1 percentage point rise in inflation could increase the 2027 spending limit by 2.4 billion reais, a direct consequence of the 51.9% of 2025 primary expenses that are indexed to inflation and minimum wage adjustments.

Long-term capacity is further constrained by demographic and legal obligations. The Treasury projects that aging populations will raise healthcare costs by 22 billion reais by 2036. Additionally, potential fiscal risks-liabilities not currently included in the official debt figure-are estimated at 4.87 trillion reais for 2025. Of this total, 2.27 trillion reais stems from pending lawsuits, with 1.74 trillion reais classified as possible losses and 533.2 billion reais as probable. By June 2026, this legal exposure had slightly decreased to 2.19 trillion reais. Government credit guarantees also contribute to the risk profile, with payments amounting to 11.1 billion reais in 2025 and projected at 6.5 billion reais for 2026.

Under adverse macroeconomic scenarios combining multiple shock factors, Brazil's debt-to-GDP ratio could exceed 100% by 2036, reaching 103.4%. The baseline scenario projects the ratio at 86.3% of GDP by that same year. These figures underscore that Brazil's fiscal resilience is tightly coupled to its ability to manage the direct fiscal impact of inflation, exchange rates, and legal liabilities, rather than solely relying on growth-driven revenue expansion.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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