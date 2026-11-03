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President of Chile issues substitute veto against forest and rural fire prevention bill

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The President of Chile has exercised a substitute veto against the bill on the prevention of forest and rural fires currently under review in the Chamber of Deputies. Jaime Campos, the Minister of Agriculture, announced that the executive branch intends to introduce an alternative version of the document because the current text fails to meet the state's requirements. Campos clarified that the current administration did not participate in the bill's preparation, as it assumed office on March 11, by which time the legislation was already in the final stages of reconciliation within the joint parliamentary committee.

Forest fire
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Forest fire

The government's primary objection concerns funding sources. The existing text does not allocate additional budgets for fire prevention and suppression, relying instead on standard ministerial appropriations. Furthermore, it lacks specific norms regulating the investigation of fire causes and the subsequent prosecution of those responsible. A particular concern for the authorities is the mandate requiring forest owners to construct and maintain protective corridors between forest masses and residential areas. Campos noted that small and medium-sized landowners lack the financial capacity to meet these requirements, while violations carry significant fines. In this context, the minister warned of potential constitutional issues regarding such norms, citing similar objections raised by industry associations from the forestry and agricultural sectors during the bill's discussion.

The substitute veto prepared by the executive aims to address these gaps. Proposed changes include a compensation mechanism for landowners whose properties are subject to protective strips, as well as the allocation of additional financial resources to municipalities to enhance their role in prevention and emergency response. Campos stated that the decision to file the veto was made independently of whether the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate approve or reject the bill.

In parallel with legislative efforts, the government is implementing practical measures for a potentially difficult fire season, driven by climatic conditions and experience from the Northern Hemisphere. As of October 1, 10,000 workers have been hired to clear 7,000 kilometers of firebreaks at the junctions of forests and cities. For firefighting operations, 3,778 rescuers have been mobilized, along with 319 National Forest Corps brigades and over 77 aircraft. Additional resources from the private sector and 396 early detection systems, comprising cameras, watchtowers, and drones, are also in use. For the first time this season, night firefighting brigades will be launched, utilizing a chartered specialized medium-heavy helicopter. Authorities are also in negotiations with energy companies regarding potential power outages during periods of maximum risk, noting that, according to government data, 20% of fires in Chile are of electrical origin.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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