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Rena Lee elected to the International Court of Justice with absolute majorities in both UN bodies

World » Asia » Singapore

Ambassador for International Law Rena Lee has been elected to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), marking the first time a Singaporean national has joined the bench of the UN's principal judicial organ. Lee secured her seat during the first round of voting on November 3, 2026, obtaining the required absolute majority in both the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council.

The electoral results show Lee received 151 of 191 votes in the General Assembly and 13 of 15 votes in the Security Council. Under the ICJ's procedural rules, candidates must obtain at least 97 votes in the General Assembly and eight in the Security Council to be elected. Lee was one of four candidates elected in the first round, alongside Dapo Akande of the United Kingdom, Francois Alabrune of France, and Mahmoud Daifallah Hmoud of Jordan.

Term and Institutional Context

Lee will serve a nine-year term from 2027 to 2036. The ICJ consists of a 15-judge panel, with five seats contested every three years via secret ballot. Lee is the second candidate from Southeast Asia to be elected to the court since its inception in 1945, following Judge Cesar Bengzon of the Philippines, whose term concluded in 1976.

The ICJ exercises authority by resolving legal disputes submitted by states and issuing advisory opinions on legal questions referred by authorized UN organs and specialized agencies. Its jurisdiction covers matters of sovereignty, maritime boundaries, and international human rights.

Professional Record and Authority

Lee's appointment follows three decades of practice in international law. Between 2018 and 2023, she served as president of the UN Intergovernmental Conference on Marine Biodiversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ), where she presided over the negotiations that led to the adoption of the high seas treaty, establishing a legally binding framework for the protection of international waters.

Her administrative and legal record includes previous roles at the Attorney-General's Chambers, the Ministry of Defence, and a tenure as Chief Executive of the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore. Additionally, she holds positions within the Permanent Court of Arbitration and the Panel of Conciliators of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes.

The Singapore government, represented by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister for Law Edwin Tong, framed the candidacy as an institutional contribution to the rules-based multilateral system, emphasizing the court's function as a universal institution based on independent judicial judgment.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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