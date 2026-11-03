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New Zealand vegetable industry abandons large-scale processing due to high operating costs

World » Oceania » New Zealand

Vegetable growers in Hawke's Bay are shifting their production strategies toward high-value specialty crops after a feasibility study concluded that New Zealand can no longer compete in the large-scale frozen vegetable market. The shift follows the closure of McCain's frozen vegetable processing factory in Hastings, which stripped 100 regional farmers of a primary buyer and processing outlet.

Freshly harvested tomatoes
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Freshly harvested tomatoes

The cost of large-scale processing

A government-funded feasibility study determined that recreating the McCain processing model is commercially unviable. The mechanism driving this failure is a combination of New Zealand's high internal costs-specifically energy, labor, and freight-colliding with low-cost imports from China and India. These competing nations benefit from direct government subsidies to build factories and cold-chain infrastructure, allowing them to export frozen produce at prices local processors cannot match.

The immediate financial consequence for affected growers has been a move toward lower-risk forage crops for the sheep, beef, and dairy sectors as a temporary stopgap while they seek higher-margin alternatives.

The pivot to high-value assets

To recover lost income, growers are targeting products where quality, provenance, and counter-seasonal timing provide a competitive advantage over price. The proposed strategy moves away from commodity-grade frozen vegetables toward three specific areas: high-value processed vegetables for domestic food service, specialty export markets, and value-added processed products.

The transition requires further capital. Growers are seeking approximately $130,000 in additional government funding for a second-stage study to test the commercial viability of these new product lines. This effort is focused on identifying specific crops that can utilize the region's land and water assets without relying on the volume-based pricing of the previous McCain model.

Integrating the value chain

A tangible shift toward productive capacity is already underway with a $3 million government investment in a grower-led seed cleaning, processing, and storage facility in Central Hawke's Bay. This facility addresses a specific structural inefficiency: the current requirement to transport seed to other regions, such as Canterbury, for processing.

By consolidating the drying, cleaning, and storage chain within the region, the new hub aims to reduce freight costs and eliminate third-party processing leaks, allowing growers to retain a higher percentage of the final sale value locally.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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