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NPR Project Tracks 2024 Trump Voters Rejecting GOP Down-Ballot Candidates in 2026 Midterms

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As the November 2026 midterm elections conclude, a long-term NPR reporting project known as Swing Shift highlights a significant disconnect between the president and his former voting base. The project tracks a group of voters in swing states who supported Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election but are now evaluating his second term with mixed or negative results. This group's shifting allegiance illustrates a structural challenge for the Republican Party: the core 2024 Trump electorate is not reliably translating into support for congressional and gubernatorial Republican candidates in 2026.

Evaluation of Presidential Performance

The voters in the Swing Shift cohort, who have consistently voted for Trump over the past decade, provided ratings of his performance that largely mirror national polling data. Most expressed dissatisfaction or disappointment, citing specific factors such as the protracted war in Iran and high energy prices. Only two of the eleven tracked voters reported satisfaction with the administration's second term. The prevailing sentiment among the group was described with terms like "messy,” "divided,” "disarray,” and "scary.”

Gerald, a Georgia resident, remained fully supportive of the president, awarding him an A+++ rating. He voted exclusively for Republican candidates, including Mike Collins for Senate and Rick Jackson for governor, describing his ballot as "red all the way down.” In contrast, Wally, also from Georgia, consistently rated the president an F since March 2026. Citing inflation and a lack of effective leadership, Wally voted for Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff for Senate and Keisha Lance Bottoms for governor, explicitly rejecting the MAGA movement.

Voter Behavior in Key States

The impact of these views on specific ballots varies by region. In Pennsylvania, where three of four Swing Shift voters supported Trump in 2024, three now indicate they will vote for incumbent Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro. Theresa, a Pennsylvania voter, gave the president a C- due to broken promises regarding the duration of the Iran conflict, stating she will vote for Shapiro as a familiar, stable choice despite potential gridlock in Washington.

In Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District, a highly competitive seat, voter Stephen plans to re-elect incumbent Republican Representative Brian Fitzpatrick while voting for Shapiro for governor. This split-ticket behavior underscores the complexity of the current electorate. Meanwhile, in Nevada, voter Lee remains supportive of Trump, giving him an A- despite concerns about the war, while Quintero, another Nevada resident, is returning to the Democratic Party for the midterms.

Institutional and Political Implications

The data from the Swing Shift project indicates that while the 2026 midterms function as a referendum on the presidency, the absence of the president from the ballot complicates the transfer of support. The Republican Party faces a challenge in consolidating the base that elected Trump, as many of these voters are either defecting to Democrats or engaging in split-ticket voting. The results suggest a fragmented electorate where national dissatisfaction with the executive branch does not uniformly translate into party loyalty for down-ballot races.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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