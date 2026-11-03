Nunavut Inuit release 15-goal climate strategy pending new government funding

Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI) has released the Anijaarniq Strategy, a framework establishing 15 goals for Inuit-led climate change adaptation across the territory. While the strategy defines the necessary responses to environmental shifts, its implementation depends on securing new funding commitments from both the Government of Nunavut and the federal government.

Operational Requirements and Infrastructure

The Anijaarniq Strategy identifies specific physical and systemic requirements to mitigate climate impacts, including the construction of climate-resilient housing and a transition to renewable energy systems. NTI is also calling for the creation of adaptation programs and research led by Inuit.

Cheryl Wray, NTI research director, stated that the plan requires all partners to provide the funding necessary to make these goals actionable. NTI has not yet determined the specific financial requests to be directed to each level of government.

Environmental Constraints and Local Impact

The strategy was developed through engagement sessions hosted between 2024 and 2025 by three regional associations: the Kitikmeot, Kivalliq, and Qikiqtani Inuit Associations. Community members identified permafrost thaw, extreme weather, and unsafe travel conditions as primary concerns.

In Cambridge Bay, Derek Elias of the Kitikmeot Inuit Association noted the practical consequences of shifting sea ice patterns. He reported that the ice between Victoria Island and the mainland is forming later and remaining thinner than in previous years, which has led to the drowning of migrating animals, such as caribou, attempting to cross.

Jurisdictional and Funding Context

The federal government, through Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC), confirmed it provided funding for the development of the Anijaarniq Strategy. A spokesperson for the department stated that since 2016, over $8 million has been provided to NTI for climate adaptation and policy development, alongside $90 million allocated toward clean energy, emergency preparedness, and infrastructure vulnerability assessments in Nunavut.

The Government of Nunavut's Environment Department declined to comment on how it intends to collaborate with NTI to implement the strategy's goals.