UCT's Bold Move: Pain management transformed, but the established order fought back fiercely

In South Africa, pain remains the most common reason individuals seek medical care, yet it is frequently underdiagnosed and inadequately managed due to systemic gaps in education and resource allocation. Romy Parker, a physiotherapist and director of the pain management unit at the University of Cape Town (UCT), has spent two decades addressing these deficiencies, advocating for an interdisciplinary approach that prioritizes holistic patient care over pharmaceutical intervention alone.

Parker, who leads the Chronic Pain Management Clinic at Groote Schuur Hospital, highlights a critical disconnect in the local health system: pain is rarely taught in depth to healthcare professionals, and essential resources for rehabilitation are often unavailable. This gap is particularly acute in the management of chronic pain, which affects millions of South Africans, including those living with HIV, tuberculosis, cancer, and arthritis. "Because it's everywhere and a problem for everyone, it ends up being no one's responsibility,” Parker explains. The prevailing model, she argues, often isolates symptom relief from the broader social and psychological contexts that exacerbate suffering.

Shifting the Clinical Paradigm

The practical implication of Parker's work is a shift from a biomedical model of pain treatment to a multidisciplinary one. She contends that effective management requires a team comprising prescribers, nurses, physiotherapists, psychologists, and psychiatrists, alongside the patient and their support networks. This approach acknowledges that chronic pain is not merely a biological signal but a complex experience influenced by trauma, social reality, and functional limitations.

At the Groote Schuur clinic, clinicians engage with patients' life histories, including childhood trauma and ongoing socioeconomic stressors, to understand the full scope of their condition. Parker emphasizes that this comprehensive view is necessary to prevent the dismissal of patients' complaints and to address the underlying causes of persistent pain. For instance, she notes that many patients in the clinic have histories of abuse or violence, which intersect with their physical ailments, making a purely pharmacological approach insufficient and often counterproductive.

Evidence-Based Interventions and Education

Parker's academic and clinical work is grounded in evidence-based strategies that have been validated through research and practice. Her doctoral research, which focused on pain in people living with HIV, identified that chronic pain in this population is not solely linked to viral load or opportunistic infections. This finding led to the development of a peer-led exercise and education intervention, which demonstrated that non-pharmacological self-management strategies can significantly improve patient outcomes.

"One of the nuggets that I teach to students and health professionals is that the morphine our brain manufactures is 30 times stronger than oral morphine,” Parker says, citing the physiological benefits of exercise, mindfulness, and social connection. These methods are not mere suggestions but are framed as medical interventions that help rewire the central nervous system. This perspective is critical in reducing the over-reliance on opioids, a significant concern in South Africa, and empowering patients with tools to manage their condition independently.

Education is a central pillar of Parker's strategy. In 2005, she began integrating pain management into the physiotherapy curriculum at UCT, a subject that was previously largely absent from South African medical and allied health training. This was followed by the establishment of the country's first postgraduate diploma in interdisciplinary pain management. Additionally, Parker co-edited the open-access textbook Understanding Pain, which has been downloaded over 18,000 times, ensuring that high-quality pain education is accessible to practitioners globally, including in low-resource settings.

Institutional Change and Advocacy

On a policy level, Parker has been instrumental in shaping South Africa's response to pain through her leadership roles in PainSA and the International Association for the Study of Pain. She has contributed to the development of a national pain strategy, an advocacy document that maps the systemic failures in pain management and proposes actionable recommendations. This strategy aims to address the gaps in training, resource availability, and care coordination that currently hinder effective treatment.

The practical outcome of these efforts is the expansion of specialized clinics and the integration of pain management into broader healthcare protocols. However, Parker acknowledges that implementation remains a challenge. The availability of multidisciplinary teams and rehabilitation platforms is still limited in many public facilities, and funding for non-pharmacological interventions is often constrained. Despite these hurdles, the establishment of new academic programs and the growing body of evidence for holistic care are creating pathways for more sustainable and effective pain management in South Africa.

For patients, the change signifies a move toward care that respects their complexity and offers alternatives to medication. As Parker notes, effective pain management is about treating the whole human being, addressing the biological, psychological, and social dimensions of suffering. This shift, while still in progress, represents a significant step toward a healthcare system that can better address the nation's high burden of chronic pain.