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City of Matlosana appoints Dephetogo Trading for security via procurement deviation

World » Africa » South Africa

On 28 October 2026, municipal manager Lesego Seametso issued an official letter appointing Dephetogo Trading as one of four service providers to provide physical security for the City of Matlosana. The appointment was executed through a deviation from standard procurement rules, bypassing a competitive bidding process to deploy guards on an as-and-when-required basis for three months.

Security engineers discussing a problem
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Security engineers discussing a problem

The use of a deviation is justified by the municipal manager as a necessary measure to fill a service delivery gap. This gap emerged because a separate three-year security panel tender, originally advertised by the municipality, is currently stalled. Following conditional awards made in late September-which included Dephetogo-unsuccessful bidders lodged formal appeals.

Legal notices filed by the appealing parties allege that the municipality awarded conditional contracts to bidders who should have been ineligible due to previous contract terminations. The appeals further claim that the procurement process was compromised by allowing bidders to amend documentation after the closing date, the use of unauthorized signatories, and the application of evaluation criteria that were not rationally connected to the tender's objectives.

Institutional Record of Dephetogo Trading

The appointment of Dephetogo Trading follows a documented history of contract termination and active state investigation. In December 2023, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment terminated a R140-million security agreement with the company. A forensic investigation by Morar Incorporated established that Dephetogo had submitted a fictitious Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) certificate during the tender process.

The forensic audit further revealed operational failures: the company deployed unarmed personnel to sites requiring 116 firearms despite holding only 27 licenses, and operated a single control room located over 1,000 km away from the deployment sites.

Additionally, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was authorized in August 2026 to investigate a R68-million security tender awarded to Dephetogo by the Knysna Municipality. As of November 2, the SIU has confirmed that investigations into potential fraud, corruption, and maladministration regarding the procurement and subsequent payments in the Western Cape municipality remain ongoing.

Governance Context

These procurement decisions occur within the City of Matlosana, which is currently under a mandatory financial recovery plan. The municipality has a recorded history of maladministration, with unauthorized, irregular, fruitless, and wasteful expenditure totaling R10.8-billion by the 2024/25 period, alongside a creditor payment cycle averaging 600 days.

The City of Matlosana and municipal manager Lesego Seametso have not responded to requests for comment regarding the decision to deviate from procurement rules to appoint Dephetogo Trading.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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