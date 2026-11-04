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Athletics South Africa appoints Jean Verster as acting president

World » Africa » South Africa

On 30 October 2026, the board of Athletics South Africa (ASA) formally replaced acting president John Mathane with Jean Verster to serve as the federation's acting president. This change in leadership was not an internal political maneuver but a procedural step mandated by World Athletics and the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA). The directive, issued in correspondence dated 15 October 2026, required ASA to overhaul its leadership structure and constitution to avoid a blanket ban on South African athletes. Verster's appointment is temporary, lasting until 28 November 2026, when the ASA council will convene to determine the permanent interim leadership arrangement.

The authority driving this transition rests with Zakhele Dlamini, the president of the Southern African Confederation of Athletics (Saca), who attended the board meeting as the designated representative of World Athletics and the CAA. Dlamini's role is to ensure the compliance process proceeds smoothly following the removal of previous president James Moloi. Moloi was stripped of his position after being found guilty of misusing the federation's credit card. Dlamini directed the remaining board members to appoint an acting president from among their ranks to stabilize governance and facilitate the necessary regulatory compliance. The board unanimously agreed to Verster's appointment, a decision recorded as part of ongoing efforts to address internal governance challenges and align with the specific requirements of the international governing bodies.

Procedural Timeline and Compliance Mechanisms

The current phase of the reform involves the development of a comprehensive organizational roadmap. ASA's board has resolved to convene a strategic planning meeting from 13 to 15 November 2026. This session will include Dlamini and will focus on finalizing the structural and operational changes required by World Athletics and the CAA. The proposed roadmap will be presented to the ASA council for formal adoption. Once adopted, it will be submitted to both the continental and global governing bodies for verification and approval.

The stakes of this process are institutional and competitive. World Athletics has explicitly threatened to issue a blanket ban on South African athletes if ASA fails to initiate and implement the extensive reforms in its leadership and constitution. The removal of Moloi, just over a year into his second term, marked the first significant compliance action. The appointment of Verster and the subsequent strategic planning meeting represent the next critical stages in the process. The ASA council, designated as the federation's supreme decision-making body, holds the final authority to approve the interim leadership and the governance roadmap that will determine whether South African athletes retain their eligibility for international competition.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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