South African fuel prices fall slightly as Brent Crude rises

South African fuel pump prices will adjust slightly from midnight on Wednesday, 4 October, with 93 and 95-grade petrol decreasing by 1 cent per litre and diesel falling between 109.82 and 119.82 cents per litre. The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources confirmed the changes on Tuesday, attributing the modest relief to specific fiscal interventions that counteracted global market pressures.

The price movement is the net result of conflicting financial mechanisms. On one hand, the government implemented temporary fuel levy reductions following the previous month's mini-budget. These measures cut the diesel levy by R3 per litre and the petrol levy by R1.50 per litre from 4 November to 1 December, with further reductions scheduled until 5 January 2027. The funding for this relief comes from a R10-billion transfer from the Central Energy Fund back to the National Revenue Fund's Contingency Reserve. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana described this as a fiscal cost of R10-billion in foregone revenue, a temporary tax cut enabled by gross tax revenue projections being revised upward by R17.1-billion against the February estimate.

Conversely, the slate levy increased by more than 48 cents per litre, reaching 135.84 cents per litre. The slate levy functions as a balancing mechanism, calculating the difference between the cost of acquiring and distributing fuel and the revenue recovered through sales. This rise partially offset the benefits of the general levy cuts, which support road infrastructure and victim funds.

Without these fiscal adjustments, a significant price hike would have been inevitable due to external market factors. The Department noted that the average Brent Crude oil price rose from $101 to $108 during the review period, driven by Middle East conflict, attacks on Saudi Arabian infrastructure, and high freight and insurance costs associated with ship-to-ship transfers. Additionally, the average rand-to-dollar exchange rate eased to 16.55 from 16.21 during October. These macroeconomic variables-global oil prices and currency strength-feed into the calculation of the baseline pump price before levies are applied. The marginal decline in pump prices serves to limit inflationary pressure, potentially influencing domestic interest rate trajectories, but the physical cost of fuel remains elevated relative to pre-crisis levels due to the combined weight of global energy costs and the adjusted levy structure.