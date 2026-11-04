World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

India to oppose EU carbon tax and fossil fuel phase-out at COP31

World

India is set to challenge unilateral trade barriers and resist global pressures to phase out fossil fuels, prioritising its domestic industrial interests and developmental energy requirements. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav detailed this stance on Tuesday, ahead of the UN climate conference (COP31) scheduled for November 9-20 in Antalya, Turkiye.

A primary point of contention is the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which became operational on January 1. By imposing a border tax on carbon-intensive imports-specifically iron, steel, aluminium, and cement-the EU is effectively increasing the cost of entry for Indian exports into the 27-nation bloc. India views this as a discriminatory and protectionist measure that unfairly penalises businesses in developing economies for embedded emissions.

This position is not isolated; during the September BRICS summit under India's chairship, member nations including China, Russia, Brazil, and South Africa collectively condemned such unilateral trade barriers as punitive and discriminatory.

Regarding the transition to clean energy, Minister Yadav clarified that India will not support any mandate to phase out fossil fuels, citing the country's critical energy needs to sustain its growth targets. He also addressed the proposed "35-by-35” electrification goal-an initiative by the Turkish presidency to increase the global share of electricity in final energy demand from 23% to 35% by 2035. While avoiding a direct commitment, the Minister emphasised that any global targets must respect "national circumstances" and that voluntary initiatives under the Presidency Action Agenda should remain distinct from formal negotiations.

Beyond trade and energy, India will push for a tangible shift from theoretical commitments to actual implementation. A central pillar of this demand is climate finance. Minister Yadav stated that India is seeking a formal decision to commence the Climate Finance Work Programme at COP31.

Crucially, India maintains that climate finance is a mandatory obligation of developed nations under the Paris Agreement. The government insists that this funding must be predictable, largely public, and concessional to ensure it does not exacerbate the existing debt burdens of developing nations.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to the leaders' summit on November 11-12, his attendance remains unconfirmed. India intends to play a "bridge-building role" in Antalya, balancing its international climate commitments with the pragmatic economic realities of its domestic industry.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Present-day orgies have nothing in common with their past analogues
Sex, relationship
Present-day orgies have nothing in common with their past analogues
Polish general warns of a winter refugee crisis that could shake Europe from within
Europe
Polish general warns of a winter refugee crisis that could shake Europe from within
Popular
Bolivia's Domestic Seed Sector Shifts From Import Reliance to Exporter Status

Bolivia's seed sector has transitioned from 100% import reliance in the 1980s to covering over 90% of domestic demand and exporting adapted genetic material to 18 countries, driven by local breeding that reduces logistics costs and mitigates regional climatic risks.

Bolivia's Domestic Seed Sector Shifts From Import Reliance to Exporter Status
Evolution has found at least 30 separate paths to the same blood-feeding goal
Evolution has found at least 30 separate paths to the same blood-feeding goal
Polish general warns of a winter refugee crisis that could shake Europe from within
From election fears to nuclear war: How Israel’s political crisis became a global scare story
From election fears to nuclear war: How Israel’s political crisis became a global scare story Yury Bocharov Polish general warns of a winter refugee crisis that could shake Europe from within Andrey Nikolaev 2026 U.S. Midterms: Democrats Seek 3 House Seats and 4 Senate Flips Alexander Shtorm
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
Diesel exports from Russia and Middle East fell 60%, driving record price spreads
Supreme Court examines Google Play Store's 'Authorised Provider' billing policy
Supreme Court examines Google Play Store's 'Authorised Provider' billing policy
Last materials
Free bus pass eligibility linked to rising state pension age in England
Jags Aviation commissions new Bell 407 helicopter to serve Guyana's hinterland communities
RSH commissions statutory inquiry into Ash Shahada Housing Association
UAE Fish Stocks Recover to 1960s Levels After Banning Wire Traps
Proposed policy change aims to reduce wait times for activating incapacity mandates in Quebec
Criminal groups seized control of basic supplies in Banabuiu: residents struggle for water access
Peru implements emergency medical modules in Tumbes and Piura to manage patient overflow
VW Halts Electric Golf Development Due to €300M Wolfsburg Deficit
Singapore to deploy 660 new electric buses with improved cabin accessibility by 2026
Russian PCI Prices Fall Below $200 as Chinese Steel Margin Erosion Outpaces Supply Shifts
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.