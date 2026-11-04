India to oppose EU carbon tax and fossil fuel phase-out at COP31

India is set to challenge unilateral trade barriers and resist global pressures to phase out fossil fuels, prioritising its domestic industrial interests and developmental energy requirements. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav detailed this stance on Tuesday, ahead of the UN climate conference (COP31) scheduled for November 9-20 in Antalya, Turkiye.

A primary point of contention is the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which became operational on January 1. By imposing a border tax on carbon-intensive imports-specifically iron, steel, aluminium, and cement-the EU is effectively increasing the cost of entry for Indian exports into the 27-nation bloc. India views this as a discriminatory and protectionist measure that unfairly penalises businesses in developing economies for embedded emissions.

This position is not isolated; during the September BRICS summit under India's chairship, member nations including China, Russia, Brazil, and South Africa collectively condemned such unilateral trade barriers as punitive and discriminatory.

Regarding the transition to clean energy, Minister Yadav clarified that India will not support any mandate to phase out fossil fuels, citing the country's critical energy needs to sustain its growth targets. He also addressed the proposed "35-by-35” electrification goal-an initiative by the Turkish presidency to increase the global share of electricity in final energy demand from 23% to 35% by 2035. While avoiding a direct commitment, the Minister emphasised that any global targets must respect "national circumstances" and that voluntary initiatives under the Presidency Action Agenda should remain distinct from formal negotiations.

Beyond trade and energy, India will push for a tangible shift from theoretical commitments to actual implementation. A central pillar of this demand is climate finance. Minister Yadav stated that India is seeking a formal decision to commence the Climate Finance Work Programme at COP31.

Crucially, India maintains that climate finance is a mandatory obligation of developed nations under the Paris Agreement. The government insists that this funding must be predictable, largely public, and concessional to ensure it does not exacerbate the existing debt burdens of developing nations.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to the leaders' summit on November 11-12, his attendance remains unconfirmed. India intends to play a "bridge-building role" in Antalya, balancing its international climate commitments with the pragmatic economic realities of its domestic industry.