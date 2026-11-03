Supreme Court examines Google Play Store's 'Authorised Provider' billing policy

The Supreme Court of India is examining whether Google's Play Store billing policies unfairly restrict app developers from using independent payment processors, focusing on the technical and legal ability of developers to opt out of the tech giant's ecosystem.

The proceedings center on an appeal against a January 2024 Madras High Court ruling, which had dismissed civil suits filed by developers. At the heart of the dispute is the "Authorised Provider" clause introduced by Google on October 3, 2022. Under this framework, developers can only use third-party payment services that have received prior approval from Google, rather than freely contracting any provider of their choice.

A Bench comprising Justices P. S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe questioned developers on whether their contracts explicitly allow them to bypass Google's payment system. Counsel for the developers clarified that while they can technically avoid Google Play Billing, the current "Authorised Provider" policy effectively forces them to choose between Google's own system or a limited list of Google-approved vendors. This is a departure from previous practices where developers could independently partner with Indian payment gateways like Razorpay and Paytm without such constraints.

The developers contend that these restrictive terms violate the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, and conflict with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. They argue that as "users" of the payment system rather than "system participants," they are not barred from seeking civil remedies under the Indian Contract Act, alleging restraint of trade and undue influence.

Representing Google, senior advocate Sajan Poovayya argued that the dispute is an attempt to relitigate competition issues in a civil court. He pointed out that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had already scrutinized Google's billing framework and service fees, concluding that the charges were neither unreasonable nor excessive. According to Google, the developers are attempting to bypass the CCI's findings by reframing the matter as a contractual dispute.

The court is now tasked with determining if the CCI's previous oversight covered the specific contractual clauses currently under challenge. The matter has been adjourned for further hearing on December 1.