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Jags Aviation commissions new Bell 407 helicopter to serve Guyana's hinterland communities

World » Americas » Guyana

Jags Aviation Inc, a member of the BK Group of Companies, has expanded its fleet with the acquisition of a new Bell 407 helicopter, valued at over $1 billion. The aircraft was officially commissioned on Monday by the Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar.

PA Robinson R44
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Aviation Regiment, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
PA Robinson R44

Regulatory Path to Commercial Service

While the asset has been commissioned, it has not yet entered commercial operation. Minister Indar has directed the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to collaborate with Jags Aviation to complete the necessary regulatory requirements. This process is mandatory to ensure safety standards are met before the helicopter can begin transporting passengers.

Impact on Hinterland Connectivity

GCAA Director General Egbert Field stated that once the aircraft enters full commercial service, the addition will facilitate passenger movement to remote airstrips and hinterland communities. The GCAA further identified the capacity of the new rotary-wing asset to support the expansion of the national tourism industry.

Private Investment Trends in Aviation

The acquisition brings the total number of locally registered aircraft in Guyana to more than 110. Minister Indar noted a shift in private sector investment patterns, observing that operators are increasingly purchasing brand-new assets rather than relying on refurbished, pre-owned aircraft. According to the Minister, this trend reflects growing private-sector confidence in the country's transport and development needs.

The commissioning event was attended by Brian Tiwari, Founder and Chairman of BK International.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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