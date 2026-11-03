DENR opens 500,011 hectares of Mindanao production forest land to private investors

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has opened 500,011 hectares of production forest land across Mindanao to private investors, aiming to convert underutilized land into hubs for agroforestry, timber, and renewable energy. In the Davao Region alone, 144,035 hectares-comprising 1,195 separate parcels-are now available for capital injection.

Photo: Own work by കാക്കര, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Банан

Speaking at the Mindanao Development Forum 2026, DENR Undersecretary for Field Operations-Mindanao Joselin Marcus Fragada, representing Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna, clarified that these areas are not pristine old-growth forests. The offer excludes critical watersheds, high-elevation areas, and protected forests, focusing instead on open brush and production lands ready for commercial development.

Land Allocation and Energy Integration

The DENR has categorized the available land to match specific industrial needs. Agroforestry, targeting crops such as cacao, coffee, and rubber, takes the largest share with 272,057 hectares. Tree plantations for timber and biomass account for 216,081 hectares, while 11,873 hectares are designated for pasture and ecotourism.

Beyond agriculture, the DENR, in coordination with the Department of Energy, has identified 132,896 hectares across 431 parcels suitable for utility-scale solar and wind projects. To ensure these sites are commercially viable, the department selected areas with slopes below 20 percent and located within 20 kilometers of National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) substations.

Regionally, Caraga holds the largest land area at 177,201 hectares, followed by Soccsksargen (105,124 hectares), Zamboanga Peninsula (39,130 hectares), and Northern Mindanao (34,522 hectares).

Streamlining Tenure and Costs

To reduce bureaucratic friction for businesses and local governments, the DENR is implementing the Sustainable Forest Land Management Agreement (SFLMA). This new instrument replaces previous tenure systems, such as community-based and integrated forest management agreements, with a single unified process.

The application requires a letter of intent, SEC or CDA registration, GIS maps, and proof of funds, with a flat application fee of P10,000. The government has established a transparent fee structure based on land use:

Timber and Agroforestry: 3% of gross revenue.

3% of gross revenue. Renewable Energy: P7,200 per hectare annually, with a 10% annual increase.

P7,200 per hectare annually, with a 10% annual increase. Pasture: P200 per hectare.

P200 per hectare. Ecotourism: P85,000 per hectare.

P85,000 per hectare. Protection Forestry: No user's fee for those investing in restoration.

Critical Minerals and ESG Compliance

Parallel to forest management, the DENR is pushing for the domestic processing of critical minerals under Executive Order 122. Undersecretary Fragada emphasized that Mindanao, particularly Caraga, holds significant nickel-cobalt laterites and copper deposits that should be smelted and refined locally rather than exported as raw materials. This follows a 2025 copper output of 231,885 dry metric tons, valued at P26.63 billion.

The DENR noted that all enterprises must adhere to the Mining Industry Coordinating Council's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards. A key requirement for any investor is the securing of free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC) from indigenous communities to ensure a social license to operate and the eventual restoration of the land.