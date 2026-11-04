Free bus pass eligibility linked to rising state pension age in England

Passengers born between November 6 and December 5, 1960, will now find they are ineligible for a free bus pass at 66, instead qualifying only after 66 years and eight months.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Bus ride

The Department for Transport (DfT) has confirmed that eligibility for the English National Concessionary Travel Scheme is now linked to the State Pension age. As the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) increases the pension age from 66 to 67 in stages, the age for free bus travel is moving in tandem.

The shift affects those born between 6 April 1960 and 5 March 1961. Rather than reaching eligibility on a single fixed date, these individuals qualify at 66 plus a specific number of months determined by their date of birth.

Following the group qualifying on November 6, subsequent cohorts face increasing wait times. Those born between December 6, 1960 and January 5, 1961 must wait until 66 years and nine months. This progresses to ten months for those born between January 6 and February 5, 1961, and eleven months for those born between February 6 and March 5, 1961.

The final group in this transition, born between March 6, 1961 and April 5, 1977, will receive their free bus pass at 67.

The DWP stated that the Pensions Act 2014 brought the increase to 67 forward by eight years, meaning the state pension age for both men and women will reach 67 between 2026 and 2028. Under the Pensions Act 2007, the age was already set at 67 for those born after 5 April 1969 but before 6 April 1977.

The government has provided a tool via GOV. UK for individuals to check their specific eligibility date by entering their date of birth.