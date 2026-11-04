RSH commissions statutory inquiry into Ash Shahada Housing Association

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has commissioned an independent statutory inquiry into Ash Shahada Housing Association (ASHA) following suspicions of mismanagement.

The decision to trigger a statutory inquiry represents a rarely used regulatory mechanism. Chief Executive Jonathan Walters stated that the move follows a "longstanding failure" by the provider to rectify previous issues. The RSH previously issued a regulatory notice in July 2021, which found ASHA non-compliant with the governance elements of the Governance and Financial Viability Standard.

The inquiry is tasked with examining specific operational and legal constraints, focusing on:

Conflicts of interest within ASHA's executive team or board.

Whether the board possesses the necessary skills and independence to manage the association's affairs.

Whether payments or benefits were conferred to advance the interests of third parties.

The use of social housing assets in ways inconsistent with regulatory requirements or law.

Individual accountability for mismanagement or failure to meet applicable standards.

The findings of the independent probe will be submitted to the Regulator to inform subsequent enforcement actions or decisions.

ASHA, a community benefit society designated as a not-for-profit provider, operates as a Muslim housing association. The firm has recently begun transferring 3,000 tenants in Birmingham to other providers as part of its exit from the city's supported exempt accommodation sector.

The provider stated it is "disappointed and surprised" by the inquiry, asserting that it has taken independent legal and governance advice at every stage and will cooperate with the process.

The investigation occurs amid wider scrutiny of Birmingham's exempt housing sector, where over 13,000 properties are used for supported accommodation. In one instance in Winson Green, ASHA operated 11 properties housing 28 claimants, receiving £253.69 per tenant per week, totaling approximately £30,000 in monthly returns.