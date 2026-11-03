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Costa Rica Household Income Drops as Public Transit Fares Rise

World

Average household income in Costa Rica decreased by 3.8% over the past year, while public transportation fares rose by 6.87%. This shift tightens the financial constraints on basic needs, as falling wages coincide with rising costs for daily commuting, threatening labor market access for a segment of the population.

The absence of a unified fare system means each transfer between buses is paid as a full trip. With a base fare of 600 colones, a worker requiring four transfers per day (two each way) spends 52,800 colones monthly over a standard 22-day work cycle. This amount represents more than 14% of the monthly minimum wage for unskilled workers before mandatory payroll deductions. For the lowest-earning households, whose incomes fell by approximately 6%, these costs disproportionately displace spending on food, health, and education.

Transportation costs act as a hidden tax on employment, creating a disparity in effective wages between those with private vehicles and those dependent on public transit. According to 2026 data from the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC), poverty affects 15.4% of households. While this figure remains statistically stable, the internal dynamics show increased pressure on vulnerable groups. High costs and long commute times limit the ability of these workers to seek better employment or work additional hours.

The burden is distributed unevenly by gender and geography. Data from the Road Safety Council shows that approximately 70% of driver's license holders are men. Women, who more frequently rely on public transport and manage logistics for children and elderly relatives, often face non-linear trips involving multiple stops. This systemic barrier reduces their economic autonomy.

Territorial inequality further compounds the issue. Residents of peripheral zones face longer travel times and high cumulative ticket costs, creating a cycle where living far from employment centers increases the real cost of living.

The current structure suggests that public transport operates as a commercial service covering operational costs rather than a public good. The lack of integrated ticketing or targeted subsidies for low-income earners maintains a system where costs are measured by the number of transfers rather than distance, hindering the mobility of those most in need of access to jobs and services.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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