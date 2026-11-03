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Melania Trump steps into diplomacy: Can first ladies help end wars?

World

Melania Trump plans to host representatives from Russia and Ukraine at the White House on November 5. According to the U.S. administration's press service, the First Lady established direct contacts with both parties to facilitate a temporary ceasefire in Aleskhki, Kherson region.

Donald and Melania Trump
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Donald and Melania Trump

The agreement is a local truce rather than a resolution to the broader conflict, intended to allow for the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of civilians. The White House also noted that by October, Mrs. Trump's efforts contributed to the reunification of 34 children with their families.

While the First Lady holds no formal diplomatic authority to negotiate treaties or sign agreements, her proximity to the president and ability to operate outside rigid protocols allow her to act as an informal mediator. This role mirrors previous instances of non-official influence, such as Eleanor Roosevelt's leadership in the UN Commission on Human Rights, Rosalynn Carter's humanitarian missions, and Hillary Clinton's 1995 advocacy for women's rights in Beijing.

Similar precedents of public influence without official negotiating power include Princess Diana's campaign against anti-personnel mines, which preceded the 1997 Ottawa Convention, and Queen Rania of Jordan's advocacy for refugees and education.

The initiative distinguishes humanitarian diplomacy from state-level political decision-making. While the First Lady can establish contact where official negotiators face mistrust, the authority to end the war remains with the respective states. The potential outcome of the November 5 meeting will determine if these limited humanitarian arrangements can translate into broader practical agreements.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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