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Revolut becomes New Zealand's first fully digital-only bank

World » Oceania » New Zealand

New Zealand's banking sector is set to see its first structural shift in decades with the registration of Revolut as the country's first fully digital-only bank. The Reserve Bank granted the firm banking status on Tuesday, allowing it to transition from a financial services provider to a regulated deposit-taker. This registration enables Revolut to offer instant-access savings accounts for both personal and business customers, with balances protected under the Depositor Compensation Scheme. While the company has operated in New Zealand since 2023, this licence marks the first time a non-traditional institution can compete directly for retail deposits in a market previously confined to high-street banking models.

Revolut
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Revolut

Market Structure and Competitive Dynamics

The entry of a digital-native institution directly challenges the market structure dominated by the four Australian-owned high-street banks, which currently hold over 80 percent of the local market share. By securing the 27th banking licence in New Zealand, Revolut introduces a mechanism for price and service competition that has been absent in the domestic deposit market. The Reserve Bank's decision underscores a regulatory shift toward accepting credible new entrants to foster resilience and efficiency, provided they meet the same prudential standards as established institutions. Director of specialist supervision Scott McKinnon noted that the firm met the required standards for registration, validating its capital adequacy and operational framework.

Financial Capacity and Investment Commitments

Revolut has committed to investing $120 million in its local New Zealand operations, signalling a long-term capital commitment to the domestic market. This funding underpins the development of its digital infrastructure and customer acquisition strategies. Globally, the London-based firm reported a valuation of US$115 billion (approximately NZ$204 billion) in its latest funding round, establishing it as the United Kingdom's most valuable fintech company. With 80 million customers worldwide, the firm brings substantial scale to its local operations. S&P Global has assigned Revolut a BBB+ long-term credit rating with a positive outlook, indicating investment-grade financial stability that supports its ability to absorb risks and sustain growth in the New Zealand market.

Household Financial Implications

For New Zealand households and businesses, the primary financial mechanism at play is the potential for improved deposit conditions and broader access to banking services. The availability of Depositor Compensation Scheme-protected digital savings accounts provides an alternative venue for managing cash and short-term savings, potentially increasing competitive pressure on existing banks to adjust their interest rate offers or fee structures. Founder and chief executive Nik Storonsky described the licence as a launchpad for building a customer-first banking experience, suggesting a focus on service differentiation and pricing competitiveness. While the immediate impact on household interest rates will depend on the specific terms Revolut sets for its savings products, the introduction of a major global player into the deposit-taking market creates a structural incentive for incumbents to review their own pricing and service models to retain market share.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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