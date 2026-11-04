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New Zealand dairy sector collects over two billion kilograms of milk solids for the first time

World » Oceania » New Zealand

New Zealand's dairy sector has crossed a significant production threshold in the 2025/26 season, collecting more than two billion kilograms of milk solids for the first time. According to the latest statistics from DairyNZ and Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC), this figure represents a 4.5 percent increase over the previous year, supported by a 3.5 percent rise in total milk volume to approximately 22 billion litres. The improvement in milk solids relative to total volume indicates a shift toward higher milk composition, a key determinant of farm revenue in a market where pricing is intrinsically linked to protein and butterfat content rather than raw litres alone.

Milk cans on the farm
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Milk cans on the farm

DairyNZ chief executive Campbell Parker attributed the milestone to sustained on-farm performance and long-term improvements in genetics, reproduction, and animal health. From a business perspective, this production increase enhances the sector's competitive resilience by spreading fixed costs over a larger output and strengthening the supply chain's capacity to meet global demand. For individual farm businesses, the result is a more stable revenue base, as higher solids yield directly translates to greater value per cow, assuming commodity price volatility remains within manageable bounds.

Genetic Precision and Reproductive Efficiency

The record production is underpinned by a structural shift in reproductive management, with artificial insemination reaching its highest level in three decades. Almost 85 percent of cows were mated through artificial breeding in the recent season, a rise that LIC chief executive David Chin links to farmer adoption of data-driven genetic improvement. This transition is not merely logistical; it changes the financial mechanism of herd efficiency by allowing precise selection of sires that optimize profitability traits rather than relying on natural mating outcomes.

Evidential support for this efficiency gain is visible in fertility metrics: the six-week in-calf rate reached a record 70.2 percent across seasonal and split-calving herds, up from 63.5 percent in 2008. Higher in-calf rates reduce the window for open cows, which directly lowers the feed and management costs associated with non-productive animals. For the farm balance sheet, this translates to improved cash flow during the calving season, as more cows enter lactation earlier, accelerating milk sales and reducing the dependency on purchased feed for dry cows.

Diversification Through Dairy-Beef Integration

A concurrent financial mechanism driving farm income diversification is the rapid growth in beef-on-dairy sales, which have increased by approximately 25 percent compared to the previous year. This trend is fueled by a global cattle shortage that raises the price premium for crossbred calves, allowing dairy farmers to capture revenue from the bottom genetic merit tiers of their herds. A recent Rabobank report estimates this dairy-beef channel holds a potential annual value of more than $1.2 billion, providing a critical hedge against dairy commodity price fluctuations.

Operational intensity has increased to support this shift, with LIC technicians working seven days a week and processing roughly 100,000 straws of semen daily. Farmers are increasingly using precision mating technology and collars to allocate sexed semen to higher-genetic-merit cows and beef semen to lower-merit animals. This strategy maximizes genetic gain in the dairy line while securing early-calved beef calves. The demand extends to specific breeds, with Herefords and Charolais crosses gaining traction due to their calving ease and distinct markings, which facilitate identification and marketing in the value chain. New crossbred products, such as KiwiPrime and Synergizer, are already seeing strong uptake ahead of their official 2027 launch, signaling a sustained market preference for these diversified revenue streams.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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