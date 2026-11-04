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New Zealand early voting surpasses one million, exceeding 2023 figures

World » Oceania » New Zealand

The Electoral Commission of New Zealand has recorded that cumulative early voting for the 2026 general election has surpassed one million, reaching 1,074,416 votes as of 3 November 2026. According to the Commission's latest statistical release, 159,994 individuals cast their ballots on Monday, 2 November, driving the total past the one-million threshold.

Избирательный участок
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Избирательный участок

These figures establish a procedural baseline for the current electoral cycle, showing that early voting participation is currently ahead of the equivalent point in the 2023 election, where 860,668 early votes had been recorded. However, the current cumulative total remains below the 2020 election milestone, which saw 1,282,028 early votes at the same stage of the campaign.

The official statistics provided by the Electoral Commission explicitly exclude overseas votes, isolating the data to domestic early voting procedures. This documentary record reflects the mechanical progress of the voting process rather than any change in electoral law or administrative policy, serving as a factual marker of voter engagement relative to previous election cycles.

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