Kazakhstan Approves Unified National Energy Balance Strategy for 2035

The government of Kazakhstan has approved an action plan based on the head of state's address, with a central pillar being the establishment of a unified national energy balance through 2035. Sergey Zhumagazin, the minister of national economy, identified this framework as a key instrument for stabilizing the sector.

A critical component of this energy strategy is the creation of a strategic uranium reserve by the end of 2027 to supply domestic nuclear power plants. In the same timeframe, officials plan to sign an intergovernmental agreement regarding the Moyynkum nuclear power plant project. To support these infrastructure goals, the state will organize training for specialized personnel. Concurrently, the modernization and construction of power stations will continue, including the expansion of transmission lines and the development of clean coal generation capabilities.

Resource management will also see structural changes, with a national system for accounting critical metal reserves to be established by the end of the current year. By 2027, the state aims to ensure transparency in geological data by populating the "Unified Subsoil Use Platform” and transitioning to digital geological maps and new technologies in exploration.

Infrastructure development is backed by an allocation of approximately 6.5 trillion tenge from the National Fund for social and infrastructure projects. As part of the "Khalqtyq Kurylys” program and the designation of 2027 as the Year of Nationwide Large-Scale Construction, specific operational milestones have been set. These include the commissioning of airports in Kendery, Katon-Karagay, and Zaysan in May 2027, and the commencement of construction on a new airport in Astana with an international partner in June 2027. Additionally, the "Bakhty-Ayagoz” railway line is scheduled to launch by the end of 2027.

In the automotive sector, reconstruction of the "Kokshetau-Petropavlovsk” and "Aral-Caspian” highways, along with all automobile checkpoints, will proceed. Cargo logistics operations are planned to be fully transitioned to electronic documentation.

The state will focus industrial support on the production of metal structures, engineering equipment, and building materials. A development plan for medium-sized businesses is set to be approved in 2027, which includes technological modernization for enterprises and mechanisms for preferential long-term financing. For micro and small businesses, a three-year moratorium on inspections is under consideration to facilitate the transition to a digital regulatory model. Agricultural producers will also be granted access to distribution through retail chains and marketplaces.

Financial and social policy updates include the submission of a draft law on the capital market and amendments to tax legislation, based on business proposals, to the Mazhilis (Kurultai) by the end of the current year. In 2027, a decree on the Unified Strategy for the Financial Market will be adopted, fostering partnership between the Astana International Financial Centre, the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, and the Alatau City jurisdiction. The modernization of the financial system will conclude with the full digitization of the state treasury.

In the social sphere, a pilot project for the digital assessment of household well-being will be completed by the end of the year, initiating the implementation of a needs-based principle. New ethical principles for public servants, based on the Constitution and the concept of public service, will also be introduced.