Costa Rica 2027 Marchamo Fee Adjustments Split Private and Commercial Vehicle Costs

Costa Rica has launched its 2027 annual road tax, known as the marchamo, introducing divergent cost adjustments for private owners and commercial operators. According to the National Insurance Institute (INS), the total fee-which combines property taxes, compulsory civil liability insurance (SOA), and regulatory contributions-will vary significantly by vehicle category.

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Private passenger vehicle owners will see a reduction in costs. The average 2027 fee is projected at 208,359 colones, a decrease of 9,347 colones (4.3%) compared to 2026. This drop is driven by a reduction in the vehicle ownership tax, which fell from 167,100 colones to 156,054 colones, based on an average 2018 model vehicle.

Commercial transport faces substantial price increases. Taxis will experience the sharpest rise, with the average fee jumping 19.9% (56,591 colones) to 341,355 colones. Approximately 89% of this increase is attributed to the Public Regulatory Body (Aresep), which raised regulatory fees from 108,262 colones to 159,019 colones.

Fees for buses will increase by 16.3% (54,331 colones), reaching 387,185 colones. The General Superintendence of Insurance (Sugese) attributed this rise to increased SOA insurance premiums, which rose to 91,108 colones due to high accident rates and the severity of multi-passenger collisions.

Motorcycle owners will also pay more, with the average cost increasing by 3.9% to 130,556 colones. The increase is primarily due to SOA insurance rising to 104,110 colones, a shift the regulator links to the fact that motorcycles remain the most accident-prone vehicle type on Costa Rican roads.