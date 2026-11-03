Kazakhstan Proposes Special License Plates and Route Restrictions for Heavy Cargo Trucks

Kazakhstan has proposed introducing special state license plates for cargo trucks with a load capacity of 25 tons or more and restricting their access to general road networks. Darhan Imanshevo, chairman of the board of directors of KAZAVTOZHOL JSC, announced the initiative.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Toll road - traffic jam from trucks

Officials cited a shift in traffic composition as the primary driver for these measures, noting that vehicles weighing over 200 tons have increasingly appeared on the roads over the past decade, causing significant damage to road surfaces. The proposed special numbering system is intended to enhance monitoring of heavy-duty vehicles and alter their routing within the road network. However, specific details regarding the restriction mechanism, the procedure for issuing special plates, and implementation timelines remain undefined, as these concepts currently exist only as proposals from a working group.

Construction Standards and Contractor Liability

Concurrently with traffic restrictions, the plan includes a revision of road construction approaches. This involves additional regional zoning to select appropriate asphalt types based on traffic intensity and local conditions, along with the adoption of the PG technology, which is used internationally for selecting road materials.

A separate proposal addresses the liability of contracting organizations. The initiative seeks to extend warranty periods for newly built roads and require companies to provide a bank guarantee covering the entire duration of these obligations. This mechanism would allow the client to utilize the guarantee funds for repairs if a construction company refuses to rectify identified defects.