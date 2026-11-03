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Catalonia Rent Control Data: 1% Average Growth and Enforcement Fines

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Two years after Catalonia implemented rent increase restrictions, Generalitat data shows that average rental rates across the region grew by only 1% as of the first quarter of 2024. According to regional authorities, this figure, derived from deposits filed with the Incasòl agency, reflects the actual state of the market. While the housing sector predicted a drop in supply, official records indicate a decrease in turnover: families are changing residences less frequently and maintaining current lease agreements for longer periods.

Housing growth
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Housing growth

The average cost for new rental agreements signed between March and June stands at 877.81 euros, though trends vary by location. In 271 municipalities designated as Stressed Market Zones (ZMRT), rates fell by 0.7% over the last two years. Conversely, rates in the remainder of Catalonia rose by 11%. In Barcelona, average rent dropped by 4.4% to 1,140.89 euros. Despite the general stagnation, prices have risen compared to 2025 and the first quarter of the current year, including within ZMRT areas. The "ceiling" mechanism requires new contracts to be based on the previous contract's price adjusted for inflation, which gradually raises base rates for new agreements.

Generalitat's assessments diverge from findings by independent organizations. The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) reported that the average cost of a single room in Barcelona was approximately 735 euros in August, despite laws prohibiting the sum of individual room contracts from exceeding the overall apartment "ceiling." Government authorities maintain that their data is relevant and equivalent to actual tenant housing stock statistics.

Regarding enforcement, authorities have initiated 45 administrative proceedings for fines totaling more than 1.3 million euros, targeting both small and large property owners. Generalitat attributes the lack of finalized fines to the fact that many cases are currently under administrative appeal. A team of 50 inspectors is tasked with monitoring compliance with the housing rights law.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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