Western Sahara Autonomy Plan Emerges as Primary Viable Scenario Following Russian Veto

Western Sahara negotiations are entering a phase where autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty has emerged as the primary viable scenario, according to political analyst Abbas El-Wardi. He asserts that previous resolution mechanisms have been exhausted, a development made apparent following the expiration of the MINURSO mandate.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by NASA, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Eye of the Sahara, Mauritania

A pivotal moment occurred on October 31, when Russia exercised its veto against the United Nations Security Council's final resolution on the Sahara. Despite the veto, the vote on the U. S.-sponsored draft revealed a shift in positions, with 11 nations voting in favor and three abstaining. Conversely, the alternative draft supported by Moscow failed to secure the required majority of votes. El-Wardi interprets the use of the Russian veto as a signal to exit the 50-year period of uncertainty he describes as a 'gray zone.'

The analyst points to Resolution 2797, adopted in 2025, as the legal foundation for the current process. This resolution endorses a pragmatic approach centered on the implementation of the autonomy plan that Morocco proposed in 2007. Under this framework, El-Wardi argues that MINURSO has lost its legal justification and should cease operations, citing a fundamental change in the political parameters of the dispute.

From the Moroccan perspective, this trajectory is the result of the consistent policy of King Mohammed VI, which seeks to reject separatism and the influence of armed groups within the kingdom's territories. El-Wardi emphasizes that while Morocco remains open to dialogue, it rejects attempts to instrumentalize international mechanisms to advance political claims.

The analyst separately addresses the situation regarding Algeria, asserting that strategies relying on behind-the-scenes maneuvering and pressure through external forces have lost their effectiveness. In his assessment, Algeria's diplomatic resources in this matter are nearly depleted, and the actual state of affairs has become evident to the international community.

Looking ahead, El-Wardi considers the practical implementation of the autonomy initiative, a process that may require constitutional revisions. He also posits that Morocco may approach other UN commissions to secure oversight of territorial integrity and to review borders inherited from the colonial era.