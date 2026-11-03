Bulgaria Launches EU Verification of Payee Service in 2026

Bulgarian banks and payment institutions will begin a phased rollout of the Verification of Payee (VoP) service starting December 1, 2026, with full implementation required by January 1, 2027. According to the Association of Banks in Bulgaria (ABB), the system allows users to match a recipient's name with the owner of a specific IBAN before a payment is finalized.

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The mechanism applies to standard and instant credit transfers in euros conducted via mobile banking, internet banking, and physical bank branches. Introduced under EU Regulation 2024/886, the service is designed to protect clients from input errors and fraud involving the substitution of IBANs or recipient names. There is no additional fee for using the service.

The payment process remains unchanged: users enter the name and IBAN, and the system provides one of four verification results within seconds:

Full match: The name corresponds to the account holder.

Partial match: Names are similar but not identical; the system displays the official name linked to the account for correction.

No match: The entered name does not correspond to the IBAN owner.

Verification unavailable: Due to technical failures or because the receiving bank has not yet implemented the service.

The decision to proceed with a transfer despite a mismatch remains with the client. However, ignoring warnings may result in funds being sent to the wrong recipient, in which case the ABB recommends verifying details through reliable communication channels.

Internet banking users must update saved payment templates. For the verification to function, nicknames or labels (such as "Mom" or "Rent") must be replaced with the full legal name of the individual as it appears on their identification document, or the official name of the legal entity.

Similar accuracy requirements apply to those providing their own details to receive funds, who must provide the correct IBAN and the name associated with the account.