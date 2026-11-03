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Chile's Santiago Metro Achieves Full 5G Coverage With 400 Mbit/s Speeds

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Chile's Santiago metro has eliminated the physical connectivity gap between moving trains and platforms, establishing continuous 4G and 5G coverage across all seven lines, 143 stations, and 149 kilometers of tunnels. The deployment resolves the previous bottleneck where signal loss in transit restricted user access, resulting in peak data transfer speeds of 400 Mbit/s with latency under 20 milliseconds.

5G
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5G

Entel was the first operator to complete full 5G network coverage across the entire infrastructure. According to data from Subtel, the State Secretariat for Telecommunications in Chile, 54.2% of all traffic within the metro system has already shifted to the fifth-generation standard, indicating a significant shift in the system's operational capacity rather than just installed hardware.

Traffic consumption is concentrated at transfer hubs, which serve as the primary points of data intensity. The highest recorded loads are at Tobalaba (Lines 1 and 4), with 15,082 GB; Los Leones (Lines 1 and 6), at 13,513 GB; and Baquedano (Lines 1 and 5), at 13,509 GB. The system peaks at 18:00, processing up to 9,657 GB in a single hour, contributing to a total weekly traffic volume exceeding 524 terabytes.

Usage patterns reveal that social media constitutes the dominant function of the network, accounting for 50.7% of total traffic, with Instagram (28.1%) and TikTok (14.5%) leading the breakdown. Web browsing accounts for 7.6%, while streaming services YouTube and Spotify represent 5.9% and 5.7% respectively. This distribution highlights that the capacity upgrade primarily supports high-concurrency mobile consumption at specific geographic nodes rather than uniform industrial or logistical applications.

The current network state is the product of public-private cooperation. Subtel plans to ensure 5G accessibility for all mobile operators operating within the city's transport system by 2030, moving the infrastructure from a single-operator capability to a shared national asset.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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