Turkey Leverages Strategic Autonomy Amid U.S. Security Vacuum

Turkey maintains a policy of "strategic autonomy," balancing contradictory relationships: trading with Israel while suing it in The Hague, purchasing Russian gas while supplying drones to Ukraine, and remaining a NATO member while signing a pact with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Tunç Akkoç, founder and editor-in-chief of Harici Medya, argues that while President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's domestic standing is challenged, his foreign policy has expanded Turkey's regional influence.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ President of Turkey Recep Erdogan

Akkoç identifies a fundamental shift in the Middle East, stating that the U. S. has lost its status as a security guarantor. He points to recent Iranian strikes targeting U. S. bases as a turning point, suggesting that regional states no longer believe Washington can provide reliable protection. This vacuum, he notes, has contributed to the emergence of the "Mecca Pact" between Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan. While Akkoç dismisses the idea that this pact is a "Middle Eastern NATO"-since it is not subordinate to Washington-he suggests it serves as a collective response to Israeli aggression in Lebanon and Syria, though he doubts Turkish troops would actually fight for Saudi interests.

Regarding Turkey's pragmatic approach to Israel, Akkoç acknowledges the contradiction between Erdoğan's rhetoric and continued trade. He views this as a calculated move by a practical leader who may pivot back to cooperation once the Israeli government changes. Similarly, Turkey's relationship with Russia and Ukraine is characterized by economic opportunism. Despite selling drones to Kyiv-a move Akkoç attributes to the profit motives of the defense industry and hopes for future reconstruction contracts-Turkey continues to import Russian energy and ignores sanctions. He describes Turkey and Russia as "friends and competitors," noting that Turkey's refusal to join sanctions distinguishes it from other NATO members.

Economically, Akkoç warns that Turkey is substituting industrial production with geopolitical ambition. High inflation and a struggling agricultural sector are being addressed through financial maneuvers and hopes for energy corridors in Iraq and Syria rather than structural manufacturing growth. He notes that while Turkey possesses military strength, it lacks the capital to unilaterally fund large-scale regional reconstruction.

In Syria, Akkoç observes a fragmented government under President ash-Sharaa, influenced by a mix of British, American, and Emirati interests. A significant development is the rapprochement between the Turkish state and Kurdish leadership. He indicates that Abdullah Öcalan, imprisoned since 1999, has reached an agreement with Erdoğan to end the armed struggle of the PKK. This shift is evidenced by the unexpected softening of nationalist figures like Devlet Bahçeli and the movement of Syrian Kurdish leadership toward Damascus. Akkoç concludes that this is a long-term geopolitical project intended to stabilize the region and potentially secure domestic political support for Erdoğan.